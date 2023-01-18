Makhadzi is in her winning season and she has been scooping top awards in South Africa and in the world

The Matorokisi hitmaker recently made the country proud when she won the AFRIMA for Best Southern African Female artist

Fans and industry colleagues, including Mohale and Lamiez Holworthy, took to Makhadzi's page to congratulate her on the major

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Makhadzi is the star of the moment and she has top awards to show for it. The star began the year on a high note after taking home another AFRIMA gong.

Makhadzi announced that she won a top award at the just-ended AFRIMA ceremony in Senegal. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

The Ghanama hitmaker was among the top African stars who converged in Senegal for the All Africa Music Awards annual event and she did not leave empty-handed.

Makhadzi announces her big win

TimesLIVE reports that the ecstatic star headed to her Instagram page to announce the good news and thank her fans for their unwavering support. She also shared snaps from the awards night and boy-oh-boy the Limpopo-born star was oozing elegance. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Congratulations, I made it. Your votes counted and thank you very much for choosing me as your Best Southern African Female artist. I appreciate your support very much and Afrima, thank you for recognizing my hard work... Aa wee ❤❤❤❤ hair and makeup by @makhadzisa."

Makhadzi's followers celebrate her win

Social media users including celebrities plastered Makhadzi's timeline with congratulatory messages. Many said the star inspired them.

@mohale_77 wrote:

"Munghana, congratulations ✨."

@lamiez_holworthy added:

"Congratulations motho waka- you look like the winner that you are!!!"

@aaronmoloisi said:

"Congratulations Khaladzi."

@awethu_hlambelo noted:

"Yesterday I watched the podcast you did with MacG. Your story inspired me to a point that I understood very well, that no matter what background you come from, nothing can stop a talent that was deeply rooted by God... continue to be the Queen you are and you're a true inspiration to the nation..... congrats hun."

@yayarsa commented:

"Queen! Congratulations my babe. You are worthy & deserving! ❤️"

AKA shares beautiful snaps and videos from his American holiday with his bae Nadia Nakai: “Enjoy, king Forbes”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA is living his best life in the US. The rapper and his bae, Nadia Nakai, are holidaying in Cincinnati.

The celeb couple made bank during the festive season when they were touring around Mzansi. They've now taken time off their hectic schedules to relax and spend their hard-earned cash.

Taking to Twitter, Supa Mega served Mzansi soft life goals. The Fella In Versace hitmaker shared stunning pics and videos of himself doing tourist stuff in Cincinnati.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News