Fans are finally going to get an exclusive look into Zahara's personal life and her journey as she continues basking in her stardom

The award-winning musician has scored herself a reality TV show, set to premiere next month, on February 4, on SABC 1

Zahara has already shared a trailer of the show on her social media platforms and fans have revealed that they are looking forward to it

Zahara shares the teaser of her new reality TV show. Image: @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

People have always been interested in Zahara's personal affairs and she has been through so much. From almost losing her luxurious home and Range Rover Evoque to the nasty battle with her former label TS records.

A lot of good things have also happened to the singer and it seems like this reality TV show titled Zahara: As I Rise will share positive things happening in the singer's life right now.

The trailer hinted at Zahara on the journey to becoming a Swati wife. In the clip, she is talking to her friends, including Vusi Nova, about her glow and the bun in the oven.

Fans react to Zahara's reality show trailer

After the Loliwe hitmaker shared the exciting news on Twitter, many fans took to the comments section to react.

@bonganimash responded:

"Yes, Zahara this is what we want... Rise Girl Rise."

@NathisvutheZ said:

"Country Girl may God lift you higher and higher."

@hlapisimotse wrote:

"I'm happy to see you bouncing back."

@VuyisaNtsini:

"Uthi soze sis kodwa singingajabula natsi eMbomela to have a Xhosa to Swati sister "

