Radio and TV personality Lerato Kganyago is back on TV and her subscribers are over the moon

She announced the exciting news on her social media platforms, asking her fans to switch on their notifications

Lerato joined YouTube back in 2019 and gave her fans a sneak peek inside her luxurious lifestyle until she went on a hiatus

Lerato Kganyago follows after Bonang Matheba and makes YouTube return. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Two popular South African media personalities, Lerato Kganyago and Bonang Matheba, are back on YouTube and fans could not be happier.

Bonang announced her return earlier this week, sharing that she has decided to re-launch her first YouTube reality TV show titled B*Dazzled.

Lerato Kganyago makes a YouTube return: "We are back!"

The TV star shared a snippet on Instagram, letting her fans know she is back on YouTube. After almost a year since her Journey Walker Highball Hour video upload, Lerato seems to have good content lined up for her fans. In a clip she shared as she announced her return, she gave fans a look while preparing food for her husband.

"Happy New Year everybody! 'Guess who's back, back again.' My husband... It's Sunday, and I am cooking for him. I believe that this is a bang. Do the right thing and subscribe if you have not subscribed yet," Lerato said in the video.

Fans excited for Lerato's YouTube come back

Many people have since taken to the comments section to share their excitement about Lerato's return and here are a few reactions.

@fashiondashcouture replied:

"MA husband, MA husband" made me subscribe."

@keletso_nonyane said:

"As I quickly go and subscribe and turn on post notifications."

@leboespino wrote:

"Welcome back mother ❤️"

@saneli_maphathakahle said:

"So "Ma Husband"... to infinity is what we'll hear and we are here for it"

@styles_by_goitse:

"Yeayy! Hope it’s gonna be as great as the LIVES "

Bonang Matheba launches YouTube channel and uploads 1st clip, SA excited for content: “We’re about to eat”

In another article, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba is officially back on YouTube.

The award-winning media personality Bonang Matheba recently launched a new YouTube channel and shared the great news with her millions of followers on social media.

The star uploaded her first video which has attracted over 100 thousand views on YouTube. Fans have since shared their excitement on social media, saying they are happy for Queen B's return and looking forward to more exciting content.

Source: Briefly News