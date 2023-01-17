Bonang Matheba has recently launched a new YouTube channel and announced the exciting news to her loyal fans

As expected, the media personality's stans promised to support her new venture by subscribing to the channel and viewing her videos

It seems like peeps kept their promise as Matheba's first clip upload has over 70 000 views and subscribers are approaching 20 000

Bonang has revealed to her Twitter followers that she is planning on dominating YouTube with online content. The media personality recently launched a channel called The Real Bonang Matheba.

The new venture has been well received, as the stunner managed to get over 10,000 subscribers. Matheba's first video, which shows behind-the-scenes footage from her #BonangxSteveMadden collaboration, has over 70 000 views.

TshisaLIVE reports that Queen B has responded to the overwhelming support in the short time that the channel has been operational. On Twitter, she wrote:

"Thank you for watching ❤️❤️"

Bonang Matheba's fans excited about her YouTube channel

Mzansi expressed excitement for the new and entertaining content The Real Bonang Matheba YouTube channel will broadcast.

@MashUnderscore said:

"Guys, Bonang got more than 3K subscribers on her channel before she even posted a video."

@KgudisaPeu shared:

"A Queen B YouTube channel is what we have been needing "

@alfred_forbes posted:

"The list is endless. I can't wait to see makeup content, B*Dazzled comeback and a show of some kind with interviews. Behind-the-scenes content. Deliver sis, just deliver "

@Themba003 replied:

"We are about to EATTTTT!!!! "

@lisamareeher commented:

"Bonang, please, we’re waiting for your show."

@Mchitheka1 wrote:

"Subscribed ❤"

@BOKAMOS15865880 also said:

"Yes, we are ready for you mama❤️❤️ I think you should bring back B*Dazzled. It was fun."

@ThaboBee reacted:

"Let me go and subscribe!"

@Luvo_Zulu also shared:

"Definitely subscribing. No questions about it… I love you B! ❤️"

@Lerato_Ramz added:

"I’d like to see a day in your life vlogs ❤️"

