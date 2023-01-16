Sonia Booth has shared a post unrelated to her husband Matthew Booth's cheating scandal, but Mzansi somehow brought up the controversial topic

The former beauty queen posted a tweet calling out Eskom for Stage 6 loadshedding and online peeps flocked to her comments section

South Africans trolled the star's cheesecake saga, saying she must thank the power utility because Mr Booth won't be baking anytime soon

It seems like Mzansi will never forget Sonia Booth's cheesecake saga. Twitter users seized the opportunity to use her complaint about Stage 6 loadshedding to joke about her husband's infidelity.

Mzansi has reminded Sonia Booth of her cheesecake controversy after she complained about the unreasonable Stage 6 loadshedding schedule. Image: @soniabooth

Last year, the former beauty queen went viral after revealing her husband, Matthew Booth's, infidelity on social media. Among the many things the frustrated wife revealed was a cheesecake baked by the former Bafana Bafana player in the early hours of the morning for his side chick, Bongani Mthombeni-Möller.

Sonia Booth trolled for the cheesecake saga again

According to ZAlebs, Sonia recently shared a tweet complaining about Stage 6 loadshedding, saying:

"Loadshedding 00:00-04:30 AND 08:00-12:30 AND 16:00-18:30. 10 hours without power, in 18 hours."

Reacting to the post, Mzansi said Sonia should be grateful for the power outages because Matthew has a slim chance of baking a cheesecake for his mistress.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"We can’t even bake cheesecake ilamas*mba we Eskom."

@Dakeni_ posted:

"We can't even bake cheesecake with these loadshedding schedules."

@Roman305III shared:

"Be happy there won't be any cheesecakes that are going to be baked"

@mthoko_nhlapo replied:

"At least the cheesecake won't be baked. Yazi ani appreciate Sonia."

@Sanele_muhle commented:

"There is no baking for you then."

While other peeps were distracted in the comments, other netizens stayed on topic and called out Eskom for failing to deliver services to Mzansi citizens.

@Granny_Penguin wrote:

"You must live in my neighbourhood - I work from home, s‍♀️-destroyingluo"

@PrashnaV also said:

"During crucial business hours, it's most ridiculous, this economy will never cope "

@rocsid808 reacted:

"Nersa just approved an 18.65% tariff hike effective from the 1st of April 2023 "

@Noni_Khumalo also shared:

"It’s absolute madness! Such a safety issue too. We are in hell sis."

@Liz65251060 added:

"If you're anything like me, you're praying very hard right now! We've been off since 2pm. "

Sonia Booth declines media interviews after cheating scandal

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sonia Booth is no longer interested in sharing more details about the cheesecake cheating saga. Matthew Booth's wife took to her timeline and made it clear that she's not interested in doing interviews relating to her hubby's cheating ways.

Unprovoked, Sonia aired the former Bafana Bafana player's dirty laundry in public a few days ago. She revealed that her estranged hubby cheated on her with a married woman, Bongani Möller.

Sonia Booth took to Twitter to let Mzansi know that she's now keeping her family drama private. Some peeps accused her of using the cheesecake saga to market herself, while others said she was just looking for attention.

