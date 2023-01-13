South African-born Hollywood actress, Charlize Theron, displayed strange behaviour in a short video circulating social media

In the clip, Charlize can be seen wearing a doek and making questionable facial expressions while reciting "Sitting on the toilet"

South African peeps' reactions ranged from making fun of the Oscar winner to being concerned about her

A 21-second video of Charlize Theron saying "Sitting on the Toilet" repeatedly has gone viral.

Charlize Theron's questionable behaviour in a trending video has Mzansi saying she must consider coming back home. Image: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, Theron shot the video as an April Fool's joke in 2012, but it has since resurfaced.

The hilarious footage was reposted on TikTok, 10 years later by the Oscar winner's fan account, @charlizetheronshowsa and it's trending across all social media platforms.

South Africans react to Charlize Theron wearing a doek

@Muffkenny_ reposted the hilarious clip on Twitter, saying Charlize's behaviour just confirmed that she is truly South African.

Reacting to @Muffkenny_ 's repost, Mzansi jokingly said Charlize needs to consider going through the sangoma initiation school. Peeps said the doek and her weird behaviour are a sign that her ancestors gifted her with a spiritual calling.

@ntlok6 said:

"I think I've seen a white sangoma who looks like this."

@wise30152072 shared:

"Her ancestors are calling her."

@iZilokotho posted:

"She looks so Afrikaans here."

@kamooletsosa commented:

"This really had no business being THIS FUNNY… I’m wheezing pls."

@Lethlohonolo011 replied:

"Hai hai hai why must South Africa always be associated with people who are going through unexplainable things? Haibo, hai ngeke, we are tired even the episodes Kanye West was having they said he must come back to SA azo thwasa."

@Mis_kaaay wrote:

"Sis must come back home and thwasa "

@khosi_magwaza also said:

"Yep, she's our very own."

@Everett also shared:

"She lost it."

Charlize Theron claims Afrikaans is a dying language

In related news, Briefly News reported that Charlize Theron topped the trends list after her remarks about her home language. The Hollywood superstar claimed only about 44 people still speak Afrikaans in Mzansi.

Slamming the language, The Devil's Advocate star reportedly said Afrikaans is "a dying language". News24 reported that Charlize said she only learned to speak English fluently when she moved to the US a while back.

The Italian Job actress also reportedly said Afrikaans is not a very helpful language when she opened up about her Afrikaans heritage.

