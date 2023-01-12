Put Your Hands Up hitmaker Cassper Nyovest has gone viral on social media after flaunting his R4 million McLaren

Mzansi flocked to the rapper's comments section after he shared a video of his lux whip parked on the beach

Online users expressed envy for Cass's easygoing lifestyle, while others praised the beauty of the lavish car

Cassper Nyovest's clip showing off his McLaren GT has elicited positive reactions from Twitter users.

Cassper Nyovest has received praise for woning a price McLaren GT. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

The background of the video showed a beach, with the doors of the lux whip open to let in the sea breeze.

Owning such a car, according to ZAlebs, is extremely expensive. Cass' McLaren GT is worth more than R4 million rands.

CarMag reports that the high price is justified because it is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 456kw and 630Nm.

Cass' followers responded to the video of him seemingly bragging about his luxurious whip by saying they are inspired by the Put Your Hands Up rapper.

Other people expressed envy of Mufasa's luxurious lifestyle.

@TshitsoMos said:

"What a gorgeous whip."

@SliMaBerk_Cane shared:

"The fact that you’ve had these whips for this long…bese ngikhathele ukukulwela bethi uyaboleka."

@jcn_011 posted:

"D*mn, I'm taking my Hyundai to the beach too."

@PhinduloMakhwa1 replied:

"The McLaren is not his it is rented 1 year later he still has it. How long does it last. I also wanna rent mine."

@ItumelengMaru commented:

"I desire not a taste but moments of your happy life, I am inspired."

@TeeAey_sa wrote:

"Sbwl to be you sir"

@Inganati_N reacted:

"But Cassper mf2 you are rich. Jealous down, umona phantsi."

@QShi17 also said:

"Look at that beauty "

@OusDocas added:

"Dreams achieved "

Shauwn Mkhize Shows Off Lux Car Collection

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize may be hogging headlines for an attempted robbery that happened at her mansion but that's not stopping her from flaunting her wealth online.

The Kwa MaMkhize star had her followers salivating when she shared pictures of her pricey car collection.

Fans couldn't help but notice that among her many high-end vehicles was one of the rare cars, the Mercedes Benz G63 6x6 truck valued at around R20 million. According to Auto Evolution, only 100 G63 trucks were made by the international car brand.

