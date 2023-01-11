A young boy is currently trending on social media after his mother shared a photo of him on Twitter

People who saw the image were convinced that the child looks like Trevor Noah and could be his child

The mother, identified as @_pikachoo_, has denied the rumours spread by curious internet users

A young man who resembles Trevor Noah has Mzansi wondering if he is the comedian's son.

Trevor Noah has been told to pay child support after Mzansi spotted a child who looks like him. Image: Allen Berezovsky and @_pikachoo

The child went viral on Twitter after his mother, @_pikachoo_, posted a picture of him with the caption "mini me."

While the former The Daily Show host has never confirmed fathering a child, peeps were convinced that this little boy is his after seeing the photo. However, the doting mom debunked the rumours started by internet users.

Mzansi cracks jokes after Trevor Noah's young doppelganger went viral

The trending photo of Trevor's doppelganger elicited a number of amusing comments from internet users. The hilarious comments ranged from child support jokes to the comedian's departure from The Daily Show.

@NgcwinaM said:

"Since Trevor was 'born a crime' I guess this little man here was 'born a suspect' "

@TaMos59534027 shared:

"I am just going to follow you to see the process of Trevor coming out and declaring his son to the world because there is no way he can deny him."

@LaphiHlumela posted:

"It’s fine, you can tell us when you’re ready to talk about your baby daddy, Trevor."

@ThembileGee replied:

"He even has dimples like @Trevornoah, wow. Everyone in this world has an exact lookalike."

@SbohSibisi commented:

"You need to tell the truth."

@TlaleDikoko wrote:

"I really hope he's funny. What a cutie."

@ShingiMtetwa also said:

"The dad must be related to Trevor Noah... because wow."

@Its_HBOA also shared:

"Hope @Trevornoah is paying child support."

@caron_munene reacted:

"The Daily Show now has a replacement."

@MsAphelele added:

"Hewethu @Trevornoah…. you’re not beating these charges. I’m afraid"

Master KG shares snap of lookalike from Botswana

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Master KG took to Twitter to share a photo of a man who looks exactly like him.

The man, who the Sofa Silahlane hitmaker claimed is from Botswana, also wore glasses, making it believable that he could pass as Master KG for those not familiar with the DJ.

Reacting to the image, South African netizens shared shocked and hilarious reactions.

