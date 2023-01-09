South African musician Zonke Peter Dikana had the crowd on her palm at a recent performance

Mzansi music fans who attended the show couldn't stop themselves from sharing clips of the energetic performance

The talented singer performed one of her hit songs, Feelings, and had the audience singing and dancing along

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi musician Zonke Dikana is going viral after a stellar performance.

Zonke Dikana was lauded for her amazing performance of 'Feelings.' Image: Frennie Shivambu/Getty Images and @zonkemusic

Source: UGC

@VillageGuluva, who attended the show at which the musician performed, shared a short video on Twitter. Zonke performed one of her hit songs, Feelings, in the video.

Everyone in the venue was screaming because of Dikana's energy and the addictive reggae rendition of the song. The Jik'Izinto hitmaker also hit high notes while jumping and hyping up the loud crowd.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Reacting to the trending video, online peeps were impressed by the star, who had been out of the spotlight for a long time. They dubbed her one of the greatest South African performers of all time. South African peeps wrote:

@TraezeM13 said:

"The security guy is lowkey feeling it "

@Tandeka_Dlamini shared:

"Love this woman so much. Her live performances are the best "

@thabobruhhhh posted:

"This lady has been gorgeous since I was 11 yoh."

@sebete_ replied:

"I wouldn't mind being at her concert the whole weekend."

@larent_Taurus commented:

"She ate and left no crumbs."

@OdiLosaba wrote:

"Never seen her this wild, I love this Zonke. "

@EPristo reacted:

"Talent and dignity combined."

@jabuyonce also said:

"On my bucket list "

@Pop_stcle23 also shared:

"The only artist I can spend thousands on ❤️. Zonke is the best performer, oh I looooove her "

@rori_harmony added:

"One of our best performers! "

Video of Babes Wodumo’s club performance causes drama on social media

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Gqom singer Babes Wodumo was in the spotlight lately after her husband Mampintsha died after he suffered a stroke.

Mzansi rallied behind her during the grieving period and a lot of people praised her for the strength she showed.

Many people gave since taken their support back after Babes sang a distasteful song about mourning and drinking at a club, reported ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News