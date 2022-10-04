Master KG has taken to his social media timeline to share a photo of a netizen who looks exactly like him

The young man is apparently from Botswana and would probably be mistaken for the DJ if peeps met him in public

South African online users have rushed to Master KG's comments section to agree with the Jerusalema hitmaker that they indeed resemble each other

Master KG's doppelganger is trending on Twitter after the 'Jerusalema' producer shared the snap. Image: masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

Master KG took to Twitter to share a photo of a man who looks exactly like him.

The man who the Sofa Silahlane claims is from Botswana also wore glasses, making it believable that he could pass for Master KG for those not familiar with the DJ.

On Twitter, Master KG shared the following snap of his look-alike:

South African netizens share shocked and hilarious reactions:

@Tshepang_Tezzla said:

"I'd be killing money if I was that guy. I can't look like a celebrity for free."

@Susan78499159 shared:

"Nah mr wanitwa mosthis pic is not the one or maybe it's you vele umubi"

@RealMrumaDrive posted:

"A little bit of eye enlargement and smaller nyana mpandla, he will come right."

@ramichuene reacted:

"This is wild! "

@CTSEDZE replied:

"Now you have a double, you can perform in two places at the same time."

@terencematera commented:

"He's your double. Just give the USB."

@kwaito_KS also said:

"You look the same."

@king_rassy also shared:

"You should have sent this flook at Makhadzi One Women Show."

@Mphowisky2 also commented:

That's your long-lost twin."

@JTeishi added:

"Your dad should explain "

