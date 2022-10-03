South African star DJ Black Coffee has once again taken to his timeline to share about his amazing time in Ibiza

The Grammy-award-winning DJ shared a gorgeous snap as always and Mzansi netizens immediately made noise

Taking to the Ready For You hitmaker, the fans praised the artist's fit while many praised the DJ for being consistent in Ibiza

DJ Black Coffee's snaps from his Ibiza performance on 01 October 2022 have become a trending topic on Twitter. Image: @realblackcoffee

Black Coffee has gone viral once more after spinning decks in Ibiza.

Taking to Twitter, the Time hitmaker shared a photo of his magnificent outfit for his performance in Ibiza this past weekend with his followers, who couldn't stop gushing about the luxurious attire.

Under the post, many netizens claimed to want the outfit for themselves, while others praised DJ Black Coffee's incredible producing and DJing skills, which have kept him a resident DJ in Ibiza for many years.

DJ Black Coffee shared the following snap on Twitter:

South Africans rave about DJ Black Coffee's outfit and DJing skills

@shai_khutso said:

"You look good bro. I would love to dress like you when I grow up."

@MG_Noir1 shared:

"Outfits are always on point "

@Thendo_Khae_ posted:

"The Legend himself I'm a huge fan of your house Mixtapes nothing can compare, are so matured and highly concentrated. "

@realmathewheri3 replied:

"@RealBlackCoffee music icon of our generation ❤️"

@English50488451 commented:

"Fabric and stylizozo you keep on scoring like Halaand❤️"

@el_Legendo also said:

"See you next year, hopefully as the many mores but till then, let me collect badges. Love your work, truly inspired."

@Bohlatse_Fela also shared:

"Yeah, this brother rocks my style always "

@MusaMzilikazi added:

"Fire swag as always How many sneakers do you have bhuti? Please give me 1 pair when you are in SA"

Black Coffee shows Burna love after drawing an estimated crowd of "50K to 100K" at DStv Delicious Festival

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Black Coffee is in awe of what Burna Boy did as the headliner at the 2022 DStv Delicious Festival.

The Grammy Award-winning DJ took to Twitter to share a screenshot of his video call with the Nigerian star, along with a caption saying he was extremely proud of Burna's huge impact not only internationally, but also throughout Africa.

According to The Citizen, the Last Last hitmaker was the festival's main crowd puller on September 24, 2022. The article states that between 50 000 and 100 000 people reportedly attended Burna Boy's concert.

