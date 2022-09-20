Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG took to social media to share a hoilarious post with his devoted followers

The celebrity DJ cracked a joke about Eskom's loadshedding and left many peeps in stutches with the hilarious joke

South African netizens are flocking to the Sofa Silahlane producer to add in on the rib-cracking joke

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Master KG is considering turning a massive issue into a solution to make more money. The singer joked about collaborating on a hit song with Eskom.

Master KG has joined in on the fun of dragging Eskom for implementing load shedding stage 6. Image: @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

This comes after Eskom implemented stage 6 load shedding in the country, and it appears that everyone, including celebrities, is struggling to cope.

Taking to Twitter, Master KG saw a business opportunity and immediately came up with a song title and feature credits, which he shared with his followers.

"Master KG Feat Team Mosha & Eskom RE TIMA WAYA WAYA Goodnight"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

On Twitter, Master KG shared the following hilarious post:

The Jerusalema hitmaker's fans rushed to the comments section to join in on the joke, saying:

@TerrenceTer6 said:

"Eskom will claim endorsement angith they are broke."

@MTK82393026 shared:

" now I’m blaming you for teaching Eskom this song."

@Lloyd4Tebogo posted:

"Lol it will be the best song for summer and 2022 image with that voice of team mosha."

@LukhwaMpho replied:

"I have always loved that song."

@Pablo_diablo92 commented:

"you saw it coming"

@Notthisagain16 also wrote:

"Drop it and shame them nxn"

@Mrjikijiki_SA added:

"Waya waya that's a challenge."

King Monada set to perform at Makhadzi’s one-woman show alongside Master KG, Sho Madjozi, and many more

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Limpopo's finest, King Monada, is set to perform at Makhadzi's most anticipated one-woman show, which will take place in Limpopo on 01 October 2022.

King Monada took to Twitter to share the show's poster. The musician expressed excitement in the caption for performing at the iconic event, not only in Makhadzi's career but for Limpopo as a whole.

King Monada joins Sho Madjozi, Lady Du, Master KG, and many more talented South African artists on the lit night.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News