South African singer Nomcebo Zikode took to social media and showed off a new whip

The Emazulwini singer has been travelling extensively and posted a pic of a Range Rover Evoque

The British SUV is priced from R1 076 300 and powered by a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine

South African singer and songwriter Nomcebo Zikode posed with her new whip on social media.

Nomcebo Zikode is famous for her hit with DJ Ganyani called 'Emazulwini'. Image: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The 36-year-old musician posted the image on Twitter, and it received over 4 000 likes.

Zikode's new whip is a luxury SUV Range Rover Evoque. According to the carmaker, the British car is priced from R1 076 300 and powered by a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine.

Several of Zikode's followers on Twitter replied to the singer's tweet and left these messages:

@keletso30933369 said:

"Go girl."

@Edd_Everything said:

"Well deserved."

@Drndarsky said:

"Sending you Love, Light & Good Vibrations."

@AngelaLennon18 said:

"Safe travels Cebo have a great time, an I’ll watch your live feed wishing I was there!"

@SwatiSlime said:

"I think you're rich, mam."

@g_khanye said:

"Can I housekeep and look after the car whiles you are away."

@MeastoehMoyo said:

"Any SA artist who travels more than u? Stay blessed."

@Khangale20 said:

"No new music Jerusalem is doing for you more than Master KG. We don't wanna hear noise when things go south. Keep it that way as you are."

@Mccow1 said:

"I hope the car and the house are paid up at least."

@Tsholo92M said:

"Yoh sisi please take me with, load shedding is showing us flames."

