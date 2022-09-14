King Monada has taken to his timeline to announce that he will be gracing Makhadzi's highly anticipated one-woman show

The Malwedhe hitmaker shared a poster with his name plastered among the big South African acts to be expected on the iconic day

Makhadzi's one-woman show will take place in Limpopo and the Ghanama hitmaker plans on incorporating her culture TshiVenda

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Limpopo's finest, King Monada, is set to perform at Makhadzi's most anticipated one woman show, which will take place in Limpopo on 01 October 2022.

King Monada is set to perform at Makhadzi's one-woman show in Limpopo. Image: @kingmonadamusic, @makhadzisa, and @shomadjozi

Source: Instagram

King Monada took to Twitter to share the show's poster. The musician expressed excitement in the caption for performing at the iconic event, not only in Makhadzi's career but for Limpopo as a whole.

King Monada shared the following post on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

King Monada joins Sho Madjozi, Lady Du, Master KG, and many more talented South African artists on the lit night.

Preparations for Makhadzi's one-woman show

Briefly News earlier reported that Makhadzi, who was born in Limpopo, talked openly about getting ready for the big event. She said that it was easier than she anticipated. Makhadzi attributes this to previous one-woman shows she has hosted.

The stunner said that her culture, TshiVenda, will dazzle Mzansi people. Makhadzi intends to incorporate her beautiful culture and dances such as tshikona and tshigombela into her lit performance.

Makhadzi angers Mzansi peeps after picking Somizi as the host for her one woman show

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi is one of Mzansi's most popular artists of this generation. Makhadzi's energetic performances and close-to-home personality have set her apart from other talented musicians in the country.

The Ghanama hitmaker has decided to host her one woman show after her career peaked and recently shared the details of the event. However, it appears that Mzansi peeps disagree with her choice of a host. Makhadzi chose Somizi as the host for the iconic show.

Somizi has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. He is currently being accused of domestic abuse by his estranged husband Mohale Motaung. Mohale even dragged the Idols SA judge on his tell-all show Mohale: On the Record for the supposed lies he has been spewing about their failed marriage.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News