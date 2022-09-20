South African rapper K.O reacted to some art created by his loyal supporter, especially in honour of the hitmaker

Mr Cashtime has been in the headlines following the success of his latest music, and fans have been celebrating his new hits

Netizens sang the praises of the young artist, and K.O joined in with his own opinion on the art

Supporters of K.O are showing their love as he's been dropping some music. One super fan Siphesihle Hlatshwayo took the time to capture the musician's face in a handmade drawing of him.

K.O recognised the talent of one of his supporters, who drew a realistic portrait of the 'SETE' hitmaker. Image: Instagram/@mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

K.O appreciated the art that Siphesihle created. Other netizens joined the musician as they complimented the accurate drawing.

K.O reacts to portrait of himself

Young artist showed K.O that he spent a lot of time creating a lifelike portrait of his face. The SETE hitmaker was thoroughly impressed as he commented on the post:

"Dope work boyzin. I need that."

The young man's work is undeniably good as he created a pencil replica of K.O's face close up. Many were impressed by the young man's talent as they applauded the art piece.

@Nondumi60561335 commented:

"Wow nice one mtwana."

@orraxxxx commented:

"Beautiful work king."

@phangalist commented:

"Nguye straight. Please teach Rasta how to draw"

@Legenda09066584 commented:

Wow so dope."

@RamabuleMpho commented:

"He looks more real than the real picture."

@AbdulFarrakan commented:

"There is some resemblance. You got talent."

