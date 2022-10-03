A talented artist painted a creative perspective-transforming portrait of Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa

The method used to create the artwork is very different from the usual homages you see from other artists

Peeps across the socials were astounded by the man's talent, and several wanted the musicians to see the imaginative piece

South Africa is brimming with talent, and one artist who painted a creative perspective-changing portrait qualifies as such.

A skilful artist painted an imaginative portrait of Kabza De Small and Maphorisa, stunning netizens in the process. Images: @CalvinWillbe/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@CalvinWillbe shared the awe-inspiring artwork on Twitter, but the creator of it goes by the handle of sk_original_rsa, who then shared the amazing piece with his TikTok followers.

The portrait is quite a sight to behold. Instead of one flat blank canvas, rectangular pieces of what would make up a normal one are used at an angle to give the effect it does when you look at it from different positions.

The work required to make such a piece is quite intensive, which just shows how gifted the artist truly is. South Africans couldn't help but stan the artwork, so much so that peeps on Twitter even tagged the musicians to see it. See the comments below:

user7386884721038 said:

"You deserve to be on Guinness world records, bro."

Ian commented:

"This is beyond talent "

@uhm_wel suggested:

"Let's tag them guys Let's also tag that "Minister of Art" what what"

@Tshwarelo_1 mentioned:

"Crazy talent bras best of the best."

@PHASTARICO shared:

"This is just out of this world TALENT."

VELLY MAVUSO said:

"That's magic bro ... Wish u could do 1 for me n my daughter."

NtokozoM posted:

"You really talented❤️may the Lord bless you and get you where you want to be ✔️"

Sakkie Van Der Vaal mentioned:

"Eh, you are gifted, brother on point.. God bless ur beautiful soul with many more years to come."

Source: Briefly News