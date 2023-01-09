Shauwn Mkhize had her millions of followers at a standstill when she flaunted her pricey car collection

The flamboyant businesswoman showed off her vehicles which included the Mercedes Benz G63 6X6

Social media users were impressed by the Royal AM owner's cars, many were curious to know her net worth

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize may be hogging headlines for an attempted robbery that happened at her mansion but that's not stopping her from flaunting her wealth online.

Shauwn Mkhize showed off her pricey cars including a R20 million G63 6x6 bakkie. Image: @kwa_mamkhize.

The Kwa MaMkhize star had her followers salivating when she shared pictures of her pricey car collection.

Fans couldn't help but notice that among her many high-end vehicles was one of the rare cars, the Mercedes Benz G63 6x6 truck valued at around R20 million. According to Auto Evolution, only 100 G63 trucks were made by the international car brand.

Taking to Shauwn Mkhize's Instagram comments section, some fans asked about her net worth since she can afford the pricey vehicle.

Netizens react to MaMkhize's G63 6x6 truck

@khangelani_1234 wrote:

"How often do you take the 6x6 offroad."

@jnreliasfrans wrote:

"This truck is very powerful."

@tebogomaphutha commented:

"That Brabus is life ."

@LionelMbatha asked:

"I wonder where she gets the money?"

@lesmorgp added:

"Dang! That’s a 6x6. I saw it for sale some time ago at Fouche motors. Demmit! How much dough must you have for all that stuff!!"

@purosangue.laflame said:

"She's standing next to 20 mils."

@16mkhuseli commented:

"Omg am glad she bought it ❤️, uyay Thanda lomuntu lemoto."

