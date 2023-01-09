Amapiano singer Nkosazana Daughter showed off her ride on social media and Mzansi is here for it

The songstress joined the music industry recently but has already collaborated with seasoned producers such as Master KG and Oskido

Mzansi celebs such as Sol Phenduka and Murdah Bongz congratulated the young artist on her new ride

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Amapiano singer Nkosazana Daughter has taken to her timeline to flex her new ride. The songstress blessed herself with the whip at the start of the new year.

Nkosazana Daughter showed off her new ride. Image: Nkosazana Daughter

Source: Facebook

The stunning young vocalist became a professional singer not so long ago. She has worked with some of the best in the game including Master KG, Oskido and Sir Trill.

Posting on her official Instagram account, the artist shared five pics of herself posing next to her new machine. She captioned her post:

"Kick starting the year."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mzansi celebs congratulate Nkosazana Daughter

South African entertainers took to Nkosazana's comment section and congratulated her after she showed off the beautiful car.

masterkgsa said:

"Congratulations ntwana. GOD is amazing."

solphenduka wrote:

"You truly deserve it, sisi wami. It’s beautiful."

murdahbongz commented:

"Congratulations."

iam_khanyi95 said:

"Yessss, Oh. Congratulations momma."

innomatijane wrote:

"I’m so proud of you, super congratulations."

supta_dj added:

"Congratulations Macala. So happy for you."

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux McLaren

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline to show off his lux McLaren. The rapper-turned-businessman posted stunning pics of himself posing in front of the posh whip.

The Siyathandana hitmaker took a jab at his naysayers. Many, including controversial media personality Nota Baloyi, claimed Cass was not the owner of the car when he first showed it off on social media. They claimed he couldn't afford the supercar.

Cassper owns a multi-million rand car collection which includes a white Bentley, among other cars. The star's fans took to his timeline and praised him for continuing to prove that hard work pays off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News