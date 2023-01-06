Jolly B took to Instagram Live to bash Cassper Nyovest for disrespecting him by copying his music flow

The UK-based rapper said he is even willing to meet Cassper in the boxing ring to fight for his honour

Mzansi people on social media shared their opinions about Jolly's claims and some said he wants attention

A South African rapper based in the United Kingdom (UK), Jolly B, came guns blazing for Cassper Nyovest and didn't hold back how he truly feels about him.

In a video circulating on social media, Jolly says Cassper is inspired by him and is shamelessly copying his music flow, reported TimesLIVE.

Jolly added that he was angered by South Africa's silence while Cassper Nyovest continued to take a page out of his book.

"Even if he were to call me into the ring, I would f*ck him up. I'd bring real boxing and... they are disrespecting us by copying us. I don't know how everyone is staying silent as well.

Mzansi people's comments are below:

Themba Manana said:

"I will be googling who Jolly B is very soon."

Mzwandile Promise wrote:

"Some guy from Soshanguve with an English and Jamaican accent."

Bush Modikalisto posted:

"All I see is a guy looking for fame using Caspper's name."

Jabu Ngodela asked:

"Maybe I'm too old school but who is Jolly B?"

Ole Molefe mentioned:

"Jelly Beans must rest. We are dealing with a lot as South Africans."

PJey Motubatsi added:

"Just because of a single rich person the whole country is being dragged. That's a real disrespect."

Mlungisi Ncane commented:

"This dude want us to be worried about his flows while sixakwe ngu-ESKOM."

Kabelo Kabelo asked:

"Now who is this attention seeker? No One knows him, but he is very provocative."

