Cassper Nyovest has arrived in Ghana and he's hanging with his US friends such as Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli and Sway Colloway

The Siyathandana hitmaker took to his timeline to post pics of himself having a good time with the American superstars after touching down in Accra

Social media users took to the rapper-turned-businessman's comment section to applaud him for continuing to make boss moves

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cassper Nyovest has touched down in Ghana. The South African rapper has taken to his timeline to post stunning pics of himself hanging with American celebs in Accra.

Cassper Nyovest is hanging with US comedian Dave Chappelle in Ghana. Image: @casspernyovest, @davechappelle

Source: Instagram

The Siyathandana hitmaker took to both his official Instagram and Twitter pages to post snaps of himself chopping it up with US superstars such as comedian Dave Chappelle, rapper Talib Kweli and radio personality Sway Colloway.

The rapper-turned-businessman's manager Tlee Moiloa also travelled with Mufasa to Ghana. Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Cassper captioned his post:

"Ayoyo!!! Ka mo Ghana kamo!!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest's fans react to his pics

Cassper Nyovest's fans took to his comment section on both the social media platforms to praise him for continuing to make boss moves.

freezy_macbones_official_ commented:

"The second picture, my favourite brothers. Legendary."

phumudzo_mathidzha wrote:

"With King Dave Chappelle."

bogodile1980 said:

"From Mafikeng to the World."

rea._mogetse commented:

"Biggest boss!!"

taytaylor113 wrote:

"You outside with Kweli @talibkweli hip-hop alive right there."

michael.kuate said:

"Ghana is the new Dubai!!!"

saynt_1off added:

"That picture with @realsway though.. looks off...the rest are dope."

Cassper Nyovest warned to look after his phone in Ghana

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest was on his way to Ghana. The rapper took to his timeline late on Thursday, 5 January to make the announcement.

The Siyathandana hitmaker did not share whether he was travelling to the country for business or pleasure when he made the announcement. Taking to Twitter, Cass wrote:

"Off to Ghana to kick it with my guys."

Mufasa's supporters took to his comment section and warned him to look after his phone when he gets there. They alleged that American rapper Meek Mill got pick-pocketed when he was in Ghana recently.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News