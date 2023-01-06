Popular DJ C-Live left many people talking on social media after he leaked his own "n*des" on Twitter

The DJ shared that he did this to deny a woman, who has threatened to leak them, a chance to do so

People have since flooded his comments section to react. One person said: "Okare Jane is broke and desperate"

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

DJ C-Live thwarts a woman trying to extort money from him. Image: @C_liveDj

Source: Twitter

DJ C-Live shared WhatsApp screenshots on Twitter exposing a woman who tried to extort money from him.

According to the screenshots, the woman asked C-Live R2000, threatening to leak the pictures if he does not pay. Captioning both the screenshots and his pics, C-Live wrote:

"So "Jane" is threatening to release my n*des so let me be the first to drop them."

He also gave his over 30K followers an update saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"So Jane has deleted the "n*des" from our chat and her profile pic off WhatsApp. Her number also seems to have been disconnected."

Fans and other celebrities including Lerato Kganyago and Andile Ncube have since taken to the comments section to react. Andile asked:

"You exchanged n*des, so awakhe aphi?"

@JoeMann4Life said:

"Okare Jane is broke and desperate. Maybe someone will send her an e-Wallet out of pity."

@CrocLegendary wrote:

"This is nothing.... unless kukhona anawo ongawakhiphi.....it looks like tomorrow is gonna be a long day."

@Wandizweni commented:

"I love how the sarcasm went over people's heads, outchea talking about "these ain't n*des" "

Mzansi drags Musa Khawula after threatening to leak Lerato Kganyago’s naked pictures

In another article, Briefly News reported that Musa Khawula has threatened to humiliate Lerato Kganyago and leak her n*de pictures.

Musa Khawula took an aim at Lerato Kganyago again and threatened to post her naked pics all over social media. The radio and TV personality did not flinch as she told the controversial blogger to go ahead and leak them.

Other social media users were not happy with Musa's threats and his obsession with Lerato. They have since called him out for cyberbullying. One person said: "Please keep those pictures to yourself. You are so obsessed with LKG and it's so disturbing."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News