Mzansi artist, Cassper Nyovest, took to his timeline and shared that he is heading off to Ghana to kick it with his guys

The rapper-turned-businessman did not share the real reason why he was jetting off to Ghana when he made the announcement late on Thursday

The South African star's fans warned him to look after his phone when he gets to the country after US rapper, Meek Mill's phone was allegedly stolen in Ghana

Cassper Nyovest is on his way to Ghana. The rapper took to his timeline late on Thursday, 5 January to make the announcement.

Cassper Nyovest shared that he was headed to Ghana. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest did not share whether he was travelling to the country for business or pleasure when he made the announcement. Taking to Twitter, the Siyathandana hitmaker wrote:

"Off to Ghana to kick it with my guys."

Mzansi warns Cassper Nyovest to look after his valuables

Mufasa's supporters took to his comment section and warned him to look after his phone when he gets there. They alleged that American rapper Meek Mill got pick-pocketed when he was in Ghana recently.

@MrInnerCircle wrote:

"Watch out those guys don’t steal your phone like they did to @MeekMill."

@khuzwisto commented:

"Be careful I heard they took Meek's phone in his pocket."

@joeans11 said:

"Bring along Nasty C... we need to squash this beef with Sarko."

@siveeetyhali wrote:

"Look after your phone pha ngama sela eziya (they're thieves)."

@Ceebatheroyal added:

"Look after your phone so you don't get rocked like Meek, lol."

Cassper Nyovest shows off his McLaren

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline to show off his lux McLaren. The rapper-turned-businessman posted stunning pics of himself posing in front of the posh whip.

The Siyathandana hitmaker took a jab at his naysayers. Many, including controversial media personality Nota Baloyi, claimed Cass was not the owner of the car when he first showed it off on social media. They claimed he couldn't afford the supercar.

Taking to Twitter to throw a bit of shade in his naysayers' direction, Mufasa captioned the stunning pics:

"We beat the accusations!!! False Accusations!!!"

Source: Briefly News