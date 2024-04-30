Global site navigation

Thuso Mbedu Joins Star-Studded Cast of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, Mzansi Reacts: “Black Excellence”
Thuso Mbedu Joins Star-Studded Cast of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, Mzansi Reacts: “Black Excellence”

by  Moroba Moroeng
  • Thuso Mdebu has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King animated film
  • The movie features some familiar faces, including comedian Kagiso Lediga and veteran thespian, John Kani
  • Mzansi showed love to the South African stars, and look forward to hearing them bring the film to life

Thuso Mbedu bagged a role on ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’
Thuso Mbedu joined the cast of the upcoming ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ film. Images: thuso.mbedu
Source: Instagram

Thuso Mdebu recently bagged a role in the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King film. The L'Oréal Paris ambassador joins a star-studded cast for the film, expected to premiere in December 2024.

Thuso Mbedu bags Mufasa: The Lion King role

Our fave, Thuso Mbedu, is one of those people who move in silence and let their work speak for itself.

After expressing her excitement about co-writing a comic book, Thuso has landed an acting role in a legendary animation.

Comedian Loyiso Gola shared a photo of the cast of the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King film celebrating Kagiso Lediga's role as young Rafiki.

Among the familiar faces is Thuso, who is expected to feature in the star-studded animation as an additional voice.

Other local stars include veteran actor, John Kani, who returns as Rafiki. TimesLIVE reports that Lebo M will feature in new songs alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film is expected to premiere on 20 December 2024:

Mzansi shows love to Thuso Mbedu

Netizens congratulated Thuso on her new role:

itsningenie was stunned:

"She's in Mufasa? Wow!"

Sabsy01 praised Thuso:

"She doesn't make a noise, and she's not full of herself."

xaphenphilo asked:

"What does ‘additional voices’ mean? We already know the role Beyoncé’s nepo baby is going to play; what about this established actress?"

Powerful_Noble1 showed love to Thuso:

"One thing about her, she will work. Always trending for her work. Love it!"

Tshegofatso_B was baffled:

"So Beyoncé's kid gets a whole character, and this award-winning actress gets one of the "additional voices." Mxm."

Thuso Mbedu shows off new Porsche

In more Thuso Mbedu updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actress showing off a Porsche Macan GTS.

Mzansi couldn't get enough of Thuso's new wheels and praised her for making big international moves.

