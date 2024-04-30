Thuso Mbedu Joins Star-Studded Cast of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, Mzansi Reacts: “Black Excellence”
- Thuso Mdebu has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King animated film
- The movie features some familiar faces, including comedian Kagiso Lediga and veteran thespian, John Kani
- Mzansi showed love to the South African stars, and look forward to hearing them bring the film to life
Thuso Mdebu recently bagged a role in the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King film. The L'Oréal Paris ambassador joins a star-studded cast for the film, expected to premiere in December 2024.
Thuso Mbedu bags Mufasa: The Lion King role
Our fave, Thuso Mbedu, is one of those people who move in silence and let their work speak for itself.
After expressing her excitement about co-writing a comic book, Thuso has landed an acting role in a legendary animation.
Comedian Loyiso Gola shared a photo of the cast of the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King film celebrating Kagiso Lediga's role as young Rafiki.
Among the familiar faces is Thuso, who is expected to feature in the star-studded animation as an additional voice.
Other local stars include veteran actor, John Kani, who returns as Rafiki. TimesLIVE reports that Lebo M will feature in new songs alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film is expected to premiere on 20 December 2024:
Mzansi shows love to Thuso Mbedu
Netizens congratulated Thuso on her new role:
itsningenie was stunned:
"She's in Mufasa? Wow!"
Sabsy01 praised Thuso:
"She doesn't make a noise, and she's not full of herself."
xaphenphilo asked:
"What does ‘additional voices’ mean? We already know the role Beyoncé’s nepo baby is going to play; what about this established actress?"
Powerful_Noble1 showed love to Thuso:
"One thing about her, she will work. Always trending for her work. Love it!"
Tshegofatso_B was baffled:
"So Beyoncé's kid gets a whole character, and this award-winning actress gets one of the "additional voices." Mxm."
