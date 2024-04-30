Thuso Mdebu has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King animated film

The movie features some familiar faces, including comedian Kagiso Lediga and veteran thespian, John Kani

Mzansi showed love to the South African stars, and look forward to hearing them bring the film to life

Thuso Mbedu joined the cast of the upcoming ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ film. Images: thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Thuso Mdebu recently bagged a role in the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King film. The L'Oréal Paris ambassador joins a star-studded cast for the film, expected to premiere in December 2024.

Thuso Mbedu bags Mufasa: The Lion King role

Our fave, Thuso Mbedu, is one of those people who move in silence and let their work speak for itself.

After expressing her excitement about co-writing a comic book, Thuso has landed an acting role in a legendary animation.

Comedian Loyiso Gola shared a photo of the cast of the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King film celebrating Kagiso Lediga's role as young Rafiki.

Among the familiar faces is Thuso, who is expected to feature in the star-studded animation as an additional voice.

Other local stars include veteran actor, John Kani, who returns as Rafiki. TimesLIVE reports that Lebo M will feature in new songs alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film is expected to premiere on 20 December 2024:

Mzansi shows love to Thuso Mbedu

Netizens congratulated Thuso on her new role:

itsningenie was stunned:

"She's in Mufasa? Wow!"

Sabsy01 praised Thuso:

"She doesn't make a noise, and she's not full of herself."

xaphenphilo asked:

"What does ‘additional voices’ mean? We already know the role Beyoncé’s nepo baby is going to play; what about this established actress?"

Powerful_Noble1 showed love to Thuso:

"One thing about her, she will work. Always trending for her work. Love it!"

Tshegofatso_B was baffled:

"So Beyoncé's kid gets a whole character, and this award-winning actress gets one of the "additional voices." Mxm."

Thuso Mbedu shows off new Porsche

In more Thuso Mbedu updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actress showing off a Porsche Macan GTS.

Mzansi couldn't get enough of Thuso's new wheels and praised her for making big international moves.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News