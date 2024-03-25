Thuso Mbedu announced that the latest episode of the comic book she is co-writing, Niobe , is available for pre-saving

Thuso Mbedu proves once again that she is more than just an actress. The star recently took to her Instagram page to announce the exciting news that her comic fans are going to be excited about.

Thuso Mbedu to release new episode of comic book Niobe

The Woman King actress announced that the latest episode of the comic book she is part of as a co-writer and character Niobe is available for pre-saving.

Thuso worked with Stranger Comics and the president of the company, Sebastian Jones, on the book.

"I’m very happy to announce that the latest episode of Niobe that I had the privilege of co-writing with @strangercomics @sebastian.a.jones is finally live for presale now!!!!!! I’m so excited."

Thuso Mbedu shared that there will be various forms in which the book will be available.

"There will be art prints, comics and digital download options, so get your copies, which you can get on Kickstarter."

Thuso Mbedu shares disbelief at writing comic book

Thuso Mbedua said she never thought she would have the honour of writing and featuring in a comic book. She shared that although she might have dreamed of being part of it, she never thought it would come to fruition.

"Never in my life did I ever imagine that I’d do something as cool as co-writing a comic. It’s something I would’ve wanted to do but never actually thought I COULD do because how, sway?"

Fans laud Thuso Mbedu

Mbedu has created many relationships with Hollywood stars, such as Viola Davis. The star congratulated Thuso.

violadavis:

"Wow!!!! She is a Queen!!! Beautiful."

_moniquecoleman:

"I’m honestly not surprised! You are EXQUISITE @thuso.mbedu. Your quiet dedication, consistency, unwavering vision & immense talent set you apart! I’m SO proud of you and excited for all that you create."

caananwhiteart:

"@thuso.mbedu it was a complete honor to help bring this book to life. You are Niobe in so many ways. For this privilege! And thank you @sebastian.a.jones for trusting me with this!"

tehanifarr

"I loved working on this cover and seeing it come to life!! The whole concept is so mind blowingly powerful; sublime & ethereal at the same time, thank you Thuso for inspiring us in so many ways I’m terribly honored to have been asked to design the cover for such a beautiful piece of work! Thank you @thuso.mbedu & @sebastian.a.jones for creating something with so much uniqueness and meaning!"

Thuso still ambassador for L'Oreal

