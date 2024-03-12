L’Oréal Paris has addressed the claims that Bonang Matheba was taking Thuso Mbedu's ambassador gig

The renowned beauty brand rubbished the allegations and affirmed its partnership with its sub-Saharan Africa ambassador

L’Oréal also stated its interest in working with and building meaningful relationships with influential women

L'Oréal Paris rubbished the allegations that Bonang Matheba was replacing Thuso Mbedu as its new sub-Saharan African ambassador.

L’Oréal Paris has officially addressed the allegations surrounding their sub-Saharan Africa ambassador, Thuso Mbedu. It was reported that the actress was set to lose her gig to media mogul Bonang Matheba. However, the beauty brand refuted the claims.

L’Oréal Paris affirms partnership with Thuso Mbedu

L’Oréal Paris has finally addressed the claims that its sub-Saharan Africa ambassador, Thuso Mbedu, was set to lose her job.

This after it was reported that Bonang Matheba, who has worked with the renowned beauty powerhouse, most recently at Paris Fashion Week, was gunning for Thuso's gig.

It was alleged that Queen B and her team pitched to L’Oréal Paris and were in talks to have her replace the actress. As it turns out, all that was not true.

In a statement from L’Oréal, the brand defended Thuso's position as its sub-Saharan Africa ambassador while declaring an interest in working with other influential women:

"L’Oréal Paris is aware of recent reports that a new spokesperson for sub-Saharan Africa will be announced. The brand affirms that actress Thuso Mbedu remains the official sub-Saharan Africa spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris since the partnership was announced last year.

"L’Oréal Paris continues to build relationships with women of influence. Recent partnerships include working with Leanne Manas, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, Anlia Etzebeth and Thembi Seete. The brand looks forward to maintaining the established relationships that it currently has."

Mzansi reacts to Thuso Mbedu and Bonang Matheba drama

Netizens weighed in on the allegations that Bonang Matheba stole Thuso Mbedu's shine:

werythagain posted:

"A win is a win."

FitMandisa responded:

"Darling made history."

Lethabo4991 congratulated Bonang:

"Good for her. Bonang is more popular than Thuso."

Sandiso__N wrote:

"Bonang is bigger than her, though."

Hyperloll4 posted:

"Literally substituting Messi and Ronaldo!"

Bonang Matheba celebrates International Women's Day

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Bonang Matheba wishing her female followers and supporters well on International Women's Day.

Queen B posted some lovely photos from an event she was speaking at and received praise from those in attendance.

