8 March 2024 marked International Women's Day. Media personality Bonang Matheba wished women a splendid day.

Bonang wishes fans a Happy International Women's Day

TV and radio host Bonang Matheba took to her X (Twitter) account to wish her fans, especially the ladies, a Happy International Women's Day.

The special day celebrating women all over the globe is on 8 March 2024.

Bonang was reacting to a video posted by her fan page where she was dancing to Mnike, a popular Amapiano dance tune.

"Chesa!! Happy International Women’s Day ladies. Love to you all."

Fans react to Bonang's well-wishes

Netizens were excited to receive the message coming from Queen B. Many people had this to say.

@lineomoeti1

"All about women and women only today. Happy International Women’s Day."

@AbsolutelyIvy29:

"I love you. Happy international women's day to you to my love."

@ex_flight:

"You’re so charismatic and cool @Bonang. Please send me happy birthday shout out."

@_Kgali:

"You remind me of your days from Live."

@Karabo44Mathews:

"I'm also glad they choose the best brand for them."

@artbybee_:

"Thank you. Happy International Woman's Day to you too."

@Zinhle94198733:

"Happy International Women's Day to you too B. You are loved."

@Lethabo_Kiletji:

"Lol I love it when you dance, you do it with class maan."

@Seshoeshoe_maps:

"You got nice moves ma’am!"

@PA4chocomilkfam

"I love you mama."

@JunieMokwele:

"We love you so much."

Bonang celebrates House of BNG's 5th birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonang Matheba's alcoholic beverage, House Of BNG, recently celebrated a significant milestone.

The much-loved House Of BNG brand was founded five years ago by the media personality.

Matheba and her former management company, CSA Globally, tussled over the ownership of House Of BNG, but Bonang eventually won.

