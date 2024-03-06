Media personality Bonang Matheba faced backlash on social media regarding her recent gig in Ghana

A netizen shared a post of Bonang Matheba's gig on their timeline that she will be in Ghana this week

Many netizens questioned her move as the country is trying to pass the anti-LGBTQ laws

Netizens questioned Bonang Matheba's recent gig in Ghana. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Our girl Bonang Matheba has trended on social media once again, but this time around, it wasn't for the right reasons.

Bonang Matheba faces backlash for her Ghana gig

Social media has been buzzing recently after Bonang Matheba's picture draped in Gucci from head to toe stunned many of her fans. Not so long ago, the media personality became the talk of the town after it was announced that she has a gig in Ghana amid their anti-LGBTQ bill, which they want to pass.

The media personality was then faced with backlash as many netizens questioned her decision to accept the gig in Ghana while 80% of her fan base is the pride community.

A Twitter (X) user @AwisiDede posted the poster of Matheba's gig and wrote:

"Do you know that @Bonang is already in Ghana for @womenofvalour_ tomorrow? Her Exclusive interview is at 9 am. Tune in."

See the post below:

Netizens criticise Bonang Matheba's decision

Many netizens criticised Queen B for her decision to go to Ghana though they are trying to pass their anti-LGBTQ bill. See some of the reactions below:

@boitumelo_Htumi wrote:

"Bonang get on a plane and come back home."

@Donda_Makhathin shared:

"It’s yall being shocked for me, she once called a gay a Maisie kind and yall laughed instead of calling her out , she has never even posted happy pride month."

@skumbiixoxo commented:

"Taking a job in a country that illegalized the LGBT+ community when your fan base largely consists of 80% of gays is wilddd!"

@Malandela_RSA responded:

"Lol Beyonce performed in the UAE, another place where being part of the LGBT community is a crime. Celebrities are chasing the bag. Don't expect them to have the same political views as you just because you have a parasocial relationship with them."

@BlueTheDogDad tweeted:

"This is so disappointing @Bonang."

@EminentGrey mentioned:

"Meanwhile her fan base consists largely of the same LGBTQ folk that Ghana is persecuting. Hm."

Bonang Matheba stuns in all-black outfit

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Bonang Matheba is the queen she thinks she is. The media personality turned heads when she shared stunning pictures of her recent look on her page.

Bonang Matheba has been booked and is busy securing the bag. The star, who is the resident judge on the Miss SA Crown Chasers show, was also announced as the host of the Miss SA show happening this coming weekend.

Source: Briefly News