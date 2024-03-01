Bonang Matheba's alcoholic beverage, House Of BNG, recently celebrated a significant milestone

The much-loved House Of BNG brand was founded five years ago by the media personality

Matheba and her former management company, CSA Globally, tussled over the ownership of House Of BNG, but Bonang eventually won

Bonang Matheba celebrates House Of BNG's 5th anniversary. Image: @bonang_m

Bonang Matheba's alcoholic beverage House Of BNG, recently celebrated an important milestone. The media personality founded the much-loved House Of BNG brand five years ago.

Taking to Instagram, House of BNG's official page hinted that something big is coming.

"Welcome to our Birthday month. Cheers to half a decade of sparkling milestones and exquisite celebrations. We can’t wait to share what’s coming next."

The fight for House Of BNG

Bonang Matheba and her former management company, CSA Globally, engaged in a dispute regarding the ownership of House Of BNG.

It all started with a Twitter space where Bonang announced that she parted ways with the management company, pointing fingers at the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bonang said the pandemic showed the company's and its people's true colours.

The company distanced Bonang from the brand, but Bonang fought tooth and nail for it.

"BNG here is doing well. It is my brand; my heart and soul and we are launching something major."

Fans celebrate BNG's success

Commenting under the post, Bonang's fans lauded her for introducing the brand back in 2017, saying it is one of their favourites.

iblamelukas said:

"A love letter to Africa."

lebone_moagi asked:

"A birthday brunch please."

olwethu1 expressed:

"Wow already 5 years can’t wait to see what’s in store for Us BNG’s babies."

fifi.girl12 said:

"You did it mt role model."

theharveybacar said:

"I cannot believe it has been 5 years already, feels like it was just yesterday! here’s to plenty more. Well done team."

Bonang send important message on elections

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonang Matheba shared an important message to South Africans regarding the 2024 elections.

Bonang Matheba mentioned the importance of registering for the upcoming elections, saying every vote counts.

