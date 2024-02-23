Media personality Bonang Matheba shared an important message to South Africans regarding the 2024 elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared 29 May, election day and 23 February the last day to register to vote

Bonang Matheba underscored the importance of registering for the upcoming elections, saying every vote counts

As election day approaches, Bonang Matheba has been using her platform to encourage South Africans to do the right thing and vote.

Bonang Matheba sent out an important message to South Africans on voting. Image: @bonang_m

Bonang asks netizens to register

The South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, declared 29 May 2024 election day. This means that Friday, 23 February, is the last day to register to vote. Media personality Bonang Matheba urged Mzansi people to do the right thing and register to vote in the upcoming elections.

The entrepreneur underscored the importance of registering, saying every vote counts.

Taking to her X account, Bonang Matheba said:

"Good morning, South Africans. TODAY is the last day to register… the voter roll closes at MIDNIGHT! Please register to vote NOW- send this link to all your friends & family."

She also said:

"Every single vote counts!!!! Please hey… gwa nyiwa!! Please register."

Mzansi peeps express frustration over voting website

Many people are hyped up for election day, but some shared with Bonang that the link shared by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) does not work.

@Nomps_Bubbles exclaimed:

"I can't! It won't allow me to."

@Portiamasiloane asked:

"How does one change their Location?"

@MsTiisetso expressed:

"I've been trying Mara every time I have to upload my ID photo it does not allow me."

@jawawa95 pleaded:

"Register to vote guys."

@AfrikanChild50 shared:

"You know, this is the fourth time trying to register and it always sends me back to starting again, I can't load my ID. Anyone else experiencing this problem?"

Bonang initiates countdown to voter registration

This would not be the first time Bonang asked peeps to register to vote. She hyped her fans up and said:

"29 May 2024……Time to rock and roll… Please register to vote."

Bonang Matheba puts the fan on blast

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonang Matheba responded to a fan who criticised her for not being vocal enough about which party to vote for.

The radio and television personality asked her social media users to vote in the upcoming elections. One of the stunner's followers came out, guns blazing at her.

