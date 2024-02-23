The Economic Freedom Fighters' president, Julius Malema, will investigate why 11 members of the party in Parliament did not show up for the impeachment vote

This was when Judge President John Hlophe and retired judge Nkola Motata were impeached for gross misconduct

South Africans praised Malema for his disciplinary stance and called for the members to be axed

GAUTENG – 11 Economic Freedom Fighters members could be in hot water after they failed to show up during John Hlophe and Nkola Motata's recent impeachment votes in Parliament. This is after the president of the party, Julius Malema, noted their absence.

Malema notes 11 MPs' absence from Parliament

Julius Malema tweeted the noted absence on his X account, @Julius_S_Malema. His notice came after members of Parliament overwhelmingly went against suspended John Hlophe and retired judge Nkola Motata. Hlophe was impeached for trying to influence judges' decisions, and Motata was impeached for drunk driving.

"It has come to my attention that 11 EFF members of parliament did not attend yesterday's parliamentary seating without valid reasons. We have asked the SG to correspond with them, and we should be getting some way forward in the next 24 months."

View the tweet here:

Netizens praise Malema's strictness

Netizens were impressed with Malema's work ethic.

Sandiso said:

"The reason why Malema should be our president because he does not entertain nonsense."

Sibo Maputi remarked:

"Say what you will. Julius is decisive, broer. Very decisive. Julius takes and makes decisions. Wrong or right, he makes decisions."

African:

"Decisive leadership!"

The Oracle:

"Setting the record straight. Discipline starts from now."

Bible Decoloniser/Carbonated being exclaimed:

"Lazy people and complacency should not be rewarded."

Julius Malema offers John Hlophe a helping hand

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Julius Malema offered impeached judge President John Hlophe a helping hand.

Malema tweeted after Hlophe was impeached and said that Hlophe would never go to bed hungry.

South Africans questioned his motive and pointed out that Malema was at some point against him.

