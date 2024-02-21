South African media personality Bonang Matheba urged citizens to register to vote in the upcoming Presidential elections, calling on her fans to do the right thing

Matheba encourages her millions of followers to register and plans to wake up at 4 AM on election day to cast her vote

Social media applauded Matheba for using her platform to promote voter participation, with many expressing their intent to join her at the polls for change

South African media personality Bonang Matheba is calling for all citizens to register to vote in the upcoming Presidential elections. The Being Bonang star called on her fans to go out in numbers and do the right thing.

Bonang Matheba has encouraged her fans to register to vote. Image: @bonang_n

Bonang Matheba urges Mzansi to vote

South Africa will be going to the polls in a few months and celebs are already making calls to the people to go out and vote. Larger-than-life media personality Bonang Matheba is among the few stars who have been vocal on the issue.

Taking to her social media page recently, the B'Dazzled star encouraged her millions of fans and followers to register to vote in the upcoming elections. She said:

"29 May 2024……Time to rock and roll… Please register to vote here - https://registertovote.elections.org.za/voter-online-registration/overview #Elections2024."

In another post, Queen B said she wants to wake up as early as 4 AM on the day to go and vote. She added:

"…ke tsoga ka 4AM that day! 4!"

Mzansi applauds Bonang for encouraging her fans

Social media users hailed the star for using her platform to reach out to people. Many said they would be joining her at the polls and voting for change.

@Siya_Ndlumbini said:

"And make the right decision for the khantri."

@mbalis_bakery added:

"Me and you both sesi! See you on the 29 May ANC✌"

@Sthamber

Wake up South Africa. It is your appointment with the future. 30 years of suffering must end.

@MissBla06530344 added:

"On that note, which party are we voting for? We need to come to an agreement."

@slindilemthemb6 noted:

"No Bushfire for me this year, making the right decision after 30jairo."

