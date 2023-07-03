President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the ANCYL to attract more young people to vote for the ANC in the 2024 elections

Ramaphosa was speking at the youth league 26th conference in Johannesburg, where ANCYL's new leadership was elected

Collen Malatji won the youth league presidency unopposed after Aphiwe Mkhangelwa refused nomination from the floor

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) to do its part in helping the ruling party clinch victory in the 2024 general elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the newly elected ANCYL leadership to attract young people to vote for the ANC. Image: Deaan Vivier & Morapedi Mashashe

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa calls on ANCYL to attract young voters

Speaking at the 26th ANCYL conference at Nasrec Espo Center in Johannesburg on Sunday, 2 July, Ramaphosa called on the newly elected ANCYL leadership to lure young people to the polls.

The president said that the youth league must make itself attractive to young voters leading up to the much-anticipated elections, The Citizen reported.

Ramaphosa said:

“You are the motive force that we long to have so that we bring out our people in their millions to support and to vote for the ANC to ensure an overwhelming victory of the ANC in 2024."

ANCYL elects new leadership during Nasrec conference

The conference saw the election of the new leadership structure of the youth league after a long eight-year hiatus.

Collen Molatji won the ANCYL presidential position unopposed after Aphiwe Mkhangelwa declined a nomination from the floor, EWN reported.

The rest of the leaders elected were from Malatji's slate. Phumzile Mgcinawas elected deputy president and Mntuwoxolo Ngudle won the secretary-general.

Tsakani Shiviti and Zwelo Masilela were elected deputy-secretary general and treasurer-general, respectively.

