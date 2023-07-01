Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka clarified that the investigation into the Phala Phala farm break-in did not examine potential violations of foreign exchange laws

This comes after Gcaleka cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of breaching the Executive Ethics Code in relation to the incident

South Africans reacted with mixed opinions regarding Gcalek's findings, and some claimed that she is biased

Kholeka Gcaleka elaborated on the Phala Phala probe after she cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing. Image: @54Battalion and @KhanyaMsika

PRETORIA - In a recent development surrounding the Phala Phala farm break-in saga involving President Cyril Ramaphosa, Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has shed light on the investigation's findings.

Acting public protector sets the record straight about Phala Phala inquiry

According to Gcaleka, the inquiry did not specifically delve into the potential violation of foreign exchange laws related to the incident.

The Phala Phala farm break-in, which took place in February 2020, resulted in the theft of US dollars.

Kholeka Gcaleka reveals scope of Phala Phala investigation

According to EWN, Gcaleka's investigation has concluded that President Ramaphosa did not breach the Executive Ethics Code in connection with the incident. The probe focused on whether the president's failure to report the matter to the police constituted an abuse of power.

Gcaleka expressed the decision to avoid duplicating efforts and interfering with the Reserve Bank's investigation into the matter, reported SABCNews.

While the investigation did not touch on the potential violations of foreign exchange laws, Gcaleka's statement clarified the scope and conclusions of the inquiry.

Citizens discuss Gcaleka's findings on Phala Phala saga

Simo Socikwa said:

"Dude has built an impenetrable fortress around himself. No one can touch him, despite evidence pointing to wrongdoing and cover-up."

Apostls Shai stated:

"It's like everyone cares for themselves and their payroll in South Africa. There is nothing of working for the people. Public protector turned into president's protector."

Bettycourt Teffo commented:

"South Africans are all lawyers they don't take no for an answer we always judge and don't respect those who are professionals."

Masela Lek wrote:

"Mxm I can not be fooled by her findings."

Ndii Vhuu added:

"They tried to tarnish the good name of our President. Good job Advocate, President Buffalo is not a criminal."

Phala Phala: Acting Public Protector clears Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing, Mzansi says she secured her job

In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa received some good news about the Phala Phala farm theft investigation.

Acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka released her findings into the controversial theft at Ramaphosa's Limpopo game farm and cleared the president of wrongdoing.

