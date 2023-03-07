The Presidency suggested that President Cyril Ramaphosa had no obligation to declare the US dollars stolen from his Phala Phala farm

Earlier, the Democratic Alliance (DA) claimed that the party had proof that Ramaphosa lied about the stolen millions

South Africans believe that the Presidency’s claims were outrageous since businesses are legally required to declare transactions

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have rubbished claims suggesting it was not President Cyril Ramaphosa’s responsibility to declare the foreign currency stolen from his Phala Phala farm.

The Presidency said President Cyril Ramaphosa did not have to declare the US dollars stolen from his farm. Image: Amanuel Sileshi & Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

This comes after the Presidency said the onus of declaring the US dollars fell upon the cattle buyer and not on the management of the farm during receipt of payment. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya suggested that Ramaphosa had no obligation to declare the money to the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

Magwenya made the comments after Democratic Alliance (DA) members submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) application to Sars. According to TimesLIVE, there were no records of a declaration of the money the president received.

DA says it has proof Ramaphosa failed to declare foreign currency

DA leader John Steenhuisen claimed that the party has proof that Ramaphosa lied about the stolen millions. Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa, believed to have purchased the cattle from the president’s farm, previously told eNCA that he declared the cash when he came to South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

While the revenue service said there were no records of the declaration, it would continue to comply with the Paia provisions. Sars added that if the records are found, Steenhuisen will be given access to them unless the Paia has grounds for refusal.

Social media users dismiss claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not need to declare stolen dollars

@RAYthorpeSA said:

“So there’s no need for me to declare the receipts made from my stock sale? Got it.”

@Zodwaonly commented:

“He was only happy to receive the money and failed to protect the laws of the country he governs.”

@colza91 posted:

“A business never reports/declares any income to SARS anymore? Any business can rather store dollars in couches.”

@ZamaKubheka3 wrote:

“Cyril thinks South Africans are fools.”

@siza_mhayise added:

“Maybe I am slow, but aren't businesses required to declare their income?”

President Cyril Ramaphosa fails ConCourt bid to have Phala Phala report overturned, application dismissed

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa failed his attempt to have the controversial Phala Phala report overturned after the Constitutional Court unanimously dismissed his application.

Ramaphosa approached the apex court seeking direct access to review the section 89 independent panel’s findings in the report, News24 reported.

The section 89 panel investigated the theft of foreign currency from President Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm and Ramaphosa’s conduct following the burglary.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News