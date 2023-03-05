President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce the Cabinet reshuffle on national television on Monday

The Presidential spokesperson said Ramaphosa is aware of the urgency to put in place a Cabinet that will achieve the government's objectives

SA citizens said they are ready to hear what changes the president has made to the National Executive

The Presidency said Cyril Ramaphosa will announce the new National Executive tomorrow. Image: Leon Neal and Esa Alexander

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA - The Presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce the new National Executive tomorrow at 7pm.

Magwenya told the media on Sunday that Ramaphosa will finally address the nation about the long-awaited Cabinet reshuffle, reported TimesLIVE.

"The president appreciates the importance of putting in place a national executive that will build on the commitments government has made for faster growth through our investment drive, economic reforms, public employment programmes, and expanding infrastructure programmes.

Mgwenya added Ramaphosa has exercised his constitutional prerogative and will reveal the changes on Monday, 6, 2023."

"This will reinforce the government's focus as the president said in SONA on those actions that will make a meaningful difference now, that will enable real progress within the next year, that will lay a foundation for sustained recovery into the future."

Watch a Twitter clip of Vincent Magwenya's announcement about the Cabinet Reshuffle

SA citizens react to looming Cabinet reshuffle announcement from Ramaphosa

@AneleMadondo2 said:

"Can’t wait for Pravin to lose those blue lights."

@FransMaseko asked:

"Reshuffling or recycling?"

@Rogerwil112 stated:

"Will be the same clowns just moved around. Nothing will change while ANC in charge."

@pgmaumela tweeted:

"I am watching the briefing and by just listening to his response, I wonder how Vincent is a great spokesperson. I failed to get it from his answers."

@shaunsi57094640 asked:

"Rotating damaged tires, will it change anything?

