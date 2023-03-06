Sars have no record that the foreign currency stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm was declared

the Democratic Alliance revealed this through a Paia application made to the revenue service

The Sudanese businessman who allegedly bought Ankole from President Cyril Ramaphosa claimed he declared money when he brought it into South Africa

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance has made an explosive revelation about the foreign currency stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm.

The main opposition party made a Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) application to the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Sars' response revealed that there was no record that the $580 000 allegedly used to buy Ankole from Ramaphosa and subsequently stolen was declared.

This revelation contradicts Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa's claims that he declared the money to Sars officials upon entering South Africa through OR Tambo international airport, TimesLIVE reported.

John Steenhuisn say lack of evidence proves findings of Phala Phala reports

DA leader John Steenhuisen posted Sars Paia response on Twitter and claimed the absence of records indicated that the finding from the Phala Phala reports was sound, SABC News reported.

The section 89 panel’s report found that there was evidence that President Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution, the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act, in addition to his oath of office.

The report also found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer, which may result in impeachment proceedings against the president.

South Africans divided by the DA revelation about the Phala Phala dollars

Below is how citizens reacted to the news that there was no record the Sudanese declared the foreign currency with Sars.

@dewaldj said:

"Nice, so I'm not gonna declare my income either then. I'm unemployed from now on."

@ZKMviesto slammed:

"Leave the case to Law Enforcement Agencies, from when MPs have skills or experience to investigate criminal cases."

@Asarion claimed:

"Great seems like there is finally a good reason to fire him and send him straight to jail!"

@gift_nkosi06 accused:

"Cyril's conduct on Phala Phala is another reason why SA has been Greylisted."

President Cyril Ramaphosa fails ConCourt bid to have Phala Phala report overturned, application dismissed

In a related story, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa failed his attempt to have the controversial Phala Phala report overturned after the Constitutional Court unanimously dismissed his application.

Ramaphosa approached the apex court seeking direct access to review the section 89 independent panel's findings in the report, News24 reported.

The section 89 panel investigated the theft of foreign currency from President Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm and Ramaphosa's conduct following the burglary.

Source: Briefly News