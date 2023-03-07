President Cyril Ramaphosa doesn't owe the South African Revenue Services a single rand

The president gave Sars the greenlight to share his tax compliance after the DA accused Ramaphosa of not declaring the US dollars stolen from his Phala Phala farm

The Presidency claimed that Ramaphosa was not obligated to declare the foreign currency to Sars

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the clear when it comes to his tax compliance with the South African Revenue Services (Sars).

President Cyril Ramaphosa doesn't owe Sars any money. Image: Amanuel Sileshi

Source: Getty Images

The revenue service revealed that the president and his businesses were up to date on all tax payments after Ramaphosa gave Sars the green light to disclose his tax affairs, SABC News reported.

DA accuses Ramaphosa of failing to disclose Phala Phala dollars

This comes after the Democratic Alliance revealed its Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) application to Sars showed that the foreign currency stolen from Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm was not declared, TimesLIVE reported.

The revelation caused shockwaves because it directly contradicted the assertions of the alleged cattle buyer, Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa.

In an interview with Sky News, Mustafa claimed that he declared the US dollars with the Sars when he entered the country on vacation with his wife in December 2019.

Amid backlash over the undeclared foreign currency, the spokesperson in the Presidency, Vincent Magwenya, claimed Ramaphosa had no responsibility to declare the money.

South African believe Ramaphosa's tax compliance doesn't absolve him of his alleged Phala Phala crimes

South Africans say President Ramaphosa's tax compliance won't distract citizens from alleged corruption surrounding the Phala Phala burglary.

Below are some comments:

@madimetjame accused:

"Cyril is a crook and he can only be trusted by those who are also stealing from the state."

@Ghaza_Pirates said:

"We don't care about other tax affairs, just the dollars. Just the $580k hard cash."

@QhubaGumbi claimed:

"Too little too late for this damage control."

@Sbujele2 asked:

"Who asked about his tax compliance or affairs, this guy thinks we are fools like his followers."

Source: Briefly News