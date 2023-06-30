The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, plans to appeal the Pretoria High Court's decision

The minister is adamant that his department's decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit was correct and not invalid

Many South Africans are happy the minister is challenging the court ruling, while others feel the minister will lose the appeal

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, is confident in his decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP).

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi feels he has a strong reason to appeal the Pretoria High Court's decision on Zimbabwean Exemption Permits. Images: Frennie Shivambu & NatanaelGinting

Source: Getty Images

This comes after a full panel of judges at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that the termination of the special permits was unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

Minister of Home Affairs to appeal high court decision on ZEP

Speaking to SABC News, Motsoaledi's spokesperson, Siya Qoza, stated the minister believes he has solid ground to appeal the court ruling.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Motsoaledi is adamant that the decision to terminate ZEP was correct and took into consideration all the interests, including the rights of children.

The high court served an interim interdict which states ZEP holders cannot be arrested or deported. The court also stated that the minister did not follow the right process when he came to the decision to terminate the special permits.

According to IOL, the minister is unsure why the high court issued a directive saying that ZEP holders should not be deported or detained because Motsoaledi never threatened to deport Zimbabweans.

Qoza added that the minister's latest immigration directive stated that no ZEP holder would get deported and would continue to enjoy freedom of movement between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

South Africans weigh in as Home Affairs minister appeals ZEP court ruling

@DeeMongezi said:

"He's wasting time. Beneficiaries of cheap labour are in charge of everything in this country. And their icebox Cyril is leading the pack."

@ncikaothandweni said:

"Well the move by the minister is plausible but chances of another court coming to a different outcome might be nil based on his counter arguments and the judgement pronounced by the bench but I'm no lawyer."

@ThePatr42976848

"May you win our Minister we are behind you. Just go to a different court."

@MotlhankaWilfr1 said"

"Something is awfully wrong with his legal team. Absolutely no way they keep losing cases to minuscule entities like NGOs. Never."

@Bhekabk said:

"I like the sound of that. We can't allow those captured judges to finish off our country."

@SiveXaluva said:

"Motsoaledi needs support from South Africans."

ZEP extension welcomed by ZIM immigration Federation, ActionSA says it is a mockery of the Constitution

Briefly News previously reported that the Zimbabwean Immigration Federation (ZIF) has welcomed the Department of Home Affairs' decision to extend the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit grace period until 2023.

While the federation is happy that a six-month extension has been granted, ZIF stated that it is not enough.

ZIP's Luke Dzviti emphasised that the same issues faced by Zimbabwean nationals will still come up next year because the department has not changed the conditions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News