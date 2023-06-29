The Zimbabwe Immigration Federation (ZIF) has slammed people that have been negative about the Pretoria High Court's ruling on ZEP

The federation's chairperson said the outcry is targeted at Zimbabweans when there are other foreign nationals in the country

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie expressed unhappiness about the court ruling and called for mass deportation

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court's decision to declare the termination of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) unconstitutional has stirred mixed reactions in South Africa.

The Pretoria High Court says terminating the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit is unconstitutional. Images: Edwin Remsberg & Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

While some organisations are glad ZEP holders will not be deported or arrested, many are outraged by the court's decision.

Civil society group says people upset by High Court ruling on ZEP are xenophobic

The Zimbabwe Immigration Federation (ZIF) has labelled those upset about the high court ruling on ZEP as xenophobic. Speaking on SABC News, ZIF Chairperson Luke Dzvti stated that Zimbabwean nationals are not the only immigrants in South Africa.

Dzviti noted that organisations such as Operation Dudula are only fighting Zimbabweans and not other foreigners such as Indians or Angolans. He added that there was no outcry about the Leshoto exemption permits.

"No one is saying anything about the Lesotho exemption permits, which is also ending. They are just quiet, you know," said Dzviti.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie weighs in on the ZEP court ruling

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie is among those upset about the Pretoria High Court's ruling.

Taking to his official Twitter page, McKenzie responded to a question about he felt about the ruling and said he was gutted by the decision.

The PA leader added that South Africans can only hope for a new government that will support mass deportation.

"This country has been nationalised by illegal foreigners. I am gutted. Our only hope is a new government that is agreeing to mass deportation. We are in deep trouble," said McKenzie.

South Africans weigh in on Gayton McKenzie's comments on the ZEP ruling

@tynaballa said:

"South African population 59.39 million in 2021 Current Zep holders 178000. Realistically how many are employed and still in S.A. So the solution is to get rid of 178 Permits, and the unemployed 7.6 million currently automatically will get Jobs."

@BDubery said:

"This judgement pertained to the proposed revocation of a specific permit. Holders of that permit are not illegals. If they were, Government would not need to revoke their permits. The revocation was overturned by the court because the minister had not followed proper process."

@monnakgomothei1 said:

"Mr McKenzie is just politicking. He votes with the EFF in Joburg. What will make him be on the people’s side at a national level? The like if Gayton thinks we are all fools. You can’t hate Romans and like their hymns. ‍♂️"

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision to terminate ZEP unconstitutional, High Court declares

Briefly News previously reported that Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and his department have lost the battle over the fiercely contested Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has sided with the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) and declared that Motsoaledi's decision to terminate the ZEP was unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

This effectively means that Motsoaledi's decision was set aside, and the minister has been ordered to reconsider the matter.

