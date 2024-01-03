Bonang Matheba faced criticism on social media after reminding her followers about the upcoming elections in South Africa

One follower accused her of not specifying which party to support, calling her "useless" and a "coward"

In response, Bonang appeared to criticise the ANC, highlighting the country's challenges like the lack of electricity

Bonang Matheba mopped the floor with a fan who was calling her names on social media.

Bonang Matheba reacted to being called a coward by a follower. Image: @bonang_n

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba blasts a fan

Award-winning radio and television personality Bonang Matheba recently took to social media to remind Mzansi about the upcoming elections this year. One of the stunner's followers came out guns blazing at her.

The tweep said Bonang should have mentioned which party fans should vote for. The post read:

"Useless not mentioning which party to vote for or which party not to vote for, you are a coward."

Responding to the insult Bonang seemingly blasted the ANC and told the troll to stop calling her names because everyone can see people need change in South Africa. She responded:

"….Khutso, we literally have NO electricity! Calling me names doesn’t help!! We’re all adults - let’s THINK! REGISTER & VOTE ❤️"

SA weighs in on Bonang's post

@NdumisoChili3 said:

"Whichever young person that will vote for the ANC is also waiting for an opportunity to be in parliament and steal from the poor as well. How does voting for the ANC make sense? I just cannot digest that."

@DMolatlheg27504 commented:

"And voting is done in a ballot box meant 4 1 person those being personal and secrete. Where does the cowardness comes in.....Khutso must learn 2 respect."

@Given_jayjay said:

"I think what khutso meant to say was; it is pointless to just say vote without mentioning which party to vote for...this makes you seem like a coward because you don't want to then face the hate that people associate with whatever party you mention as is common practice on here."

