Thandiswa Mazwai has called out her sister Ntsiki Mazwai online for allegedly lying about not having an English name

Ntsiki said their parents were woke as none of the Mazwai siblings were given English names

Coming with receipts, Thandiswa revealed Ntsiki's English name and also exposed their other sister's name

Thandiswa Mazwai was not about to let Ntsiki Mazwai get away with lying about her family. In a light-hearted exchange, the sister gave netizens a good laugh when Thandiswa called her out for allegedly lying about not having an English name.

Ntsiki claims none of the Mazwai siblings have English names

In a tweet on 17 October, Ntsiki said their parents were woke back in the day. So much to the point that none of the siblings were given English names. Responding to a fan who wanted to find out Mazwai's other name, Ntsiki said:

"My parents were woke, none of us have English names iyoh," she laughed.

Thandiswa catches Ntsiki in a lie

Thandiswa Mazwai came with the receipts when she refuted Ntsiki's claims of only having African names, revealed Ntsiki's English name, and also exposed their other sister's name.

A fun fact is that she is the only sister without an English name.

"Lies! Your English name is Gwendolyn. I’m the only one without an English name Thandiswa Nyameka Mazwai."

King Tha also added:

"@nomisupasta is Nomsa Pertunia Mazwai."

Ntsiki Mazwai divorces her famous family

It is refreshing to see that the sisters have reconciled to the point where they are making jokes online.

In an unexpected tweet, Ntsiki Mazwai mentioned that she would be divorcing the Mazwai family. This was an effort to protect her mental health and peace.

"Guys for my mental health, I'v decided to remove myself from the Mazwai's. Please respect my decision. It makes me happy and brings me peace."

Netizens confuse Thandiswa and Ntsiki

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Netizens had confused the Mazwai sisters. Many tweeps said they thought Ntsiki Mazwai was the same person as Thandiswa.

The opinionated poet took to social media recently to react to people who were roasting her for not being a brand. She asked them to ask their relatives if they knew "a Ntsiki Mazwai".

Most of the peeps who reacted to her Twitter post shared hilarious comments. Many of them said they only knew singer Thandiswa Mazwai from Bongo Maffin.

