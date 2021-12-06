LOL: Peeps Confuse Ntsiki and Thandiswa Mazwai, "We All Know Thandiswa"

Mzansi social media users have hilariously confused Ntsiki Mazwai with her sister, Thandiswa Mazwai, while others say they only know Thandiswa

The opinionated poet had asked tweeps who claimed she's not a brand to ask their relatives about her

The majority of peeps who took to her timeline said their relatives and friends said they only know Thandiswa Mazwai from Bongo Maffin, not Ntsiki

Mzansi peeps have hilariously confused Ntsiki Mazwai with her sis, Thandiswa Mazwai. May tweeps said they thought Ntsiki was the same person as Thandiswa.

Thandiswa Mazwai is Ntsiki Mazwai's sister. Image: @thandiswamazwai, @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

The opinionated poet took to social media recently to react to people who were roasting her for not being a brand. She asked them to ask their relatives if they know "a Ntsiki Mazwai".

Most of the peeps who reacted to her Twitter post shared hilarious comments. Many of them said they only know singer Thandiswa Mazwai from Bongo Maffin. Check out some of the funny comments below:

@Venda_son said:

"Kanti Ntsiki and Thandiswa is not the same person?? Because I know Thandiswa, who is Ntsiki and what does she do?? Udume ngani lo Ntsiki."

@Elegancy_Tech wrote:

"But the fact remains, we don't know Ntsiki Mazwai. We all know Thandiswa."

@kiki_mab said:

"I just asked the people am sitting with here, 'Guys do you know Ntsiki Mazwai?' Lol, none know your name, only Thandiswa Mazwai wa Bongo Maffin and Ntsiki wa Generations. Wena a ba go tsebe mtase (they don't know you)."

@RealElvisMaysa wrote:

"Asked my uncle, mother and aunt about you and they just auto-corrected me to Thandiswa Mazwai, your generation doesn't know you nono, abakwazi kanene what do you do wena? I want you to answer because I was asked that question when I mentioned your name."

@thembelamengu added:

"I asked a guy on this shop, he said, 'Not Ntsiki but Thandiswa'. I said I'm asking about Ntsiki, do you know her, the answer was no."

Source: Briefly.co.za