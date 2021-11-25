Ntsiki Mazwai is an angry woman because Unathi Nkayi is still getting after she reportedly falsely accused Sizwe Dhlomo of verbally abusing her

The opinionated poet wants the Idols SA judge to be "cancelled" for almost ruining Sizwe's career and reputation

The GBV activist asked why Unathi was given a TV show role after she allegedly lied about the accusations she made against Sizwe

Ntsiki Mazwai is not happy that Unathi Nkayi is still getting gigs after she reportedly falsely accused Sizwe Dhlomo of verbally abusing her recently. The opinionated GBV activist wants the Idols SA judge to be "cancelled".

Ntsiki Mazwai doesn't want Unathi Nkayi to get gigs after falsely accusing Sizwe Dhlomo of abusing her. Image: @unathi.co, @miss_ntsiki_mazwai, @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

The poet is angry because Unathi was announced as the host of the Festive Get Together in The Life Artois after she was fired from Kaya 959. The decision to give Unathi the show rubbed Ntsiki up the wrong way because she almost ended Sizwe's career and reputation "in an act of malice".

Unathi has been trending on social media since it emerged that she allegedly tried to get Sizwe Dhlomo fired from Kaya 959. She reportedly accused him of verbally abusing her before the station management showed her the door.

Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki said women who lie about being abused must be dealt with legally and accordingly, just like the system deals with men who have been accused of GBV.

According to OkMzansi, she asked:

"And you give her a TV show for little girls to know that you can lie about men and be rewarded for your lie? For real?"

Tweeps took to Ntsiki's comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

@MlamliMjambana asked:

"How is this issue really related to GBV? Someone please educate me here. Did she lie about being violated or abused?"

@Queen89Chubby wrote:

"She said he was verbally abusive towards her, yes."

@KmMbanda said:

"I'm okay with her getting a gig... so many accused men are also getting gigs and living their best lives regardless of the accusations so nje... as bad as it was I'm not mad at this... there has been worse."

@LollyMkunqwana asked:

"How many gigs/jobs etc did Sjava/Fresh/Euphonik lose after those rape accusations? How many did Somizi lose after that abuse accusation? And Kagiso? He didn’t even assault anyone and Outsurance dropped him like a bad habit. What’s special about Unathi?"

@MojapeloSir added:

"The silence of women is too loud, regarding women who make false accusations against men."

Unathi Nkayi bags TV gig despite her controversial Kaya 959 exit

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Unathi Nkayi is returning to TV screens despite all the drama surrounding her exit from Kaya 959. The TV presenter will reportedly host season two of the Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois.

The Idols SA judge co-hosts the Mzansi Magic show with chef-restaurateur Alessandro Khojane. In the show, Unathi and Alessandro host celebs, couples and families.

Channel 24 reports that celeb couple Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy, media peers Minnie Dlamini Jones and Melanie Bala, and foodie-friends Maps Maponyane and J'Something will appear as guests in the new season of the show, which is set to premiere on 1 December.

