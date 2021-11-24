Somizi Takes a Break From Twitter, Mzansi Reacts: "People Here Are Just Bullies"

Somizi Mhlongo has announced that he's taking a break from Twitter because of its "toxicity"

The reality TV star accused some Twitter users of being toxic because of the nasty comments he usually gets from trolls

The former Idols SA judge added that he's too blessed to be dealing with toxic people who have account on the app

Somizi has shared that he's taking a break from Twitter. The larger-than-life media personality shared that he's ditching the app because of toxic people who usually share nasty comments on his timeline.

Somizi has announced that he's taking a break from Twitter. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The former Idols SA presenter said his life has been peaceful without the app. He had taken a break from it for a while before his recent tweet.

The star said he's too blessed to deal with the drama that's associated with the micro-blogging app. According to TshisaLIVE, Somizi wrote on Twitter:

"Wooo hayi its been peaceful without this app. I guess I'm either not strong or some people here are as toxic as f**k. To those who are kind, you know where to find me. I love you but I'm too blessed for the toxicity here."

Tweeps took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Check out what they said below:

@MbuyaneNgcebo said:

"It doesn’t really make any difference you being here or not, y’all hate that this app deals with you decisively irregardless of your so called 'celebrity' status."

@sweeriesweerie wrote:

"Nah. People here are just bullies, to everyone (celebrity or not)."

@NkagiM_ commented:

"People ... adults nogal are just bullies here and what's sad is the pride in such. Kore they don't stop until they are sure theyv broken you to the core. Only for them to come weeks later 'nywee nyweerrre depression, nywee nyweee be kind' mxm."

@Ntombomhle said:

"Adults mfethu adults. What do they even gain for being toxic?!"

@BossruuRuphus added:

"The difference Lana ukuthi akunaBoss shem...Celeb or no celeb bakuvithisa fast."

Somizi arrives in New York

In other news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo has shared some absolutely stunning pics of himself on holiday. The style icon finally revealed where he was heading on holiday; no other than the Big Apple.

He shared a pic of himself having breakfast and said that afterwards, he was heading to Tiffany's. He wore an interesting mix of clothing styles that definitely had some traditional inspiration.

The yellow suitcase he held contrasted with the red background and wardrobe. Social media users praised his sense of style in the comments section.

