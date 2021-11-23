“Breakfast at Tiffany’s”: Somizi Arrives in New York, Stuns Social Media

Somizi has landed in the Big Apple and has already started to cause a storm on social media

He shared a video of him arriving in the iconic city in style dressed in a luxurious coat

The style icon also shared some stunning snaps of himself and hinted that he was heading for Tiffany's

Somizi Mhlongu has shared some absolutely stunning pics of himself on holiday.

The style icon finally revealed where he was heading on holiday; no other than the Big Apple.

Somizi is taking New York by storm and Mzansi is loving it. Photo credit: @Somizi

He shared a pic of himself having breakfast and said that afterwards, he was heading to Tiffany's.

He wore an interesting mix of clothing styles that definitely had some traditional inspiration.

The yellow suitcase he held contrasted with the red background and wardrobe.

Social media users praised his sense of style in the comments section

brittneynerileth:

"very stunning."

thestoryaboutfashion:

"Somstyle❤️."

xolani_malaza_:

"Fleekisha."

Arriving in New York

Somizi had shared a video of himself arriving in New York in style and social media users loved it.

"Ladies and gentleman.....NEW YORK CITY.....I'm here."

This is what his fans had to say about his dramatic entrance

star_lightlove87:

"Welcome lol . It’s not even that cold tho ."

nomvula___:

"New York was never ready."

rosetwins_2x2:

"We Live in New York and coming to see you for Thanksgiving ."

mpumeb_mpungose:

"Somgaga New York take over!! Surely this will be epic. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Serve us please!!!!."

