“Uyaphi?”: Somizi Has Peeps Guessing Where He’s Headed, Shares Passport Snaps

Somizi is giving peeps some serious FOMO after heading online to share snaps of his plane ticket

He also shared a funny video of himself going through the airport terminals

Mzansi tried to guess Som gaga's holiday destination in the comments- Let's see who hit the nail on the head...

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former Idols judge Somizi is certainly kicking off his festive season with a bang, sharing checky snaps of plane tickets and his comical visit to airport security.

Somizi is giving peeps some serious FOMO after heading online to share snaps of his plane ticket. Images: @somizi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

His posts have prompted a wave of social media sleuths who've been trying to guess where he's headed. But only a vigilant few have landed on the right answer.

Check out some of the content he posted on Instagram:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Examining the plane ticket just a little more closely, a few clever peeps were able to figure out Som Soms holiday destination- Dubai!

Check out some of the rest of the comments below:

briantemba said:

"Uyaphi?"

sislee7 said:

"The travel mercies are with you, go and enjoy moreover have the time of your life."

slindimhlongo said:

"I want to be a part of it, New York, New York!"

divine_dakie said:

"DXB - that’s Dubai."

pat.kumalo said:

"Safe landing Som Som."

thabithabiso8 said:

"Bon voyage."

dee.namgidi said:

"Dxb is where I'm at... I hope I will see you guys around."

S'Nova: Peeps question if the S in Vusi Nova's new name stands for Somizi

In more news, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi peeps have taken to social media to share their reactions to Vusi Nova's new Amapiano name, S'Nova. The singer is preparing to drop his new yanos single titled Shuku Shuku.

Tweeps have reacted hilariously to the star's new name with some questioning if the S in front of the new name stands for Somizi. Somizi and Vusi Nova are BFF's and many peeps have for a long time been alleging that they're dating.

Below are some of the hilarious comments from peeps who took to Twitter to express their opinions on Vusi's new name:

@Obrian_Makwela wrote:

"Vusi Nova changing his name to S'Nova is a bit suspicious. Is the 'S' for S-curl or Somizi?"

@kabelo_kilo said:

"SNova, Somizi Nova, what if...."

@ThlalifoM commented:

"Snova?? Why does it sound soo 'Kinky'?.....Maybe that's what Lasizwe and Somizi call Vusi Nova."

@SwatiChief wrote:

"Somizi + Vusi Nova = S'Nova. Are you guys thinking what I'm thinking?"

@Sochar06 said:

"It was SomHale ,now its Snova. That S on Somizi is very powerful, look what's happening to Vusi Nova..."

@bhebhetv4 wrote:

"Does that 'S' stand for Somizi."

@Unknown54587252 commented:

"Somizi and Vusi nova = S'Nova."

Source: Briefly.co.za