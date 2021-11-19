Lamiez Holworthy got dragged on social media after Vusi Nova come out about his sudden transformation

Peeps think Vusi now looks like Lamiez, and the good sis cannot understand why people would shade her like this lol

Seeing Lamiez’s responses the people of Mzansi took to the comment section to have a good giggle at her expense

South African TV personality, club and radio presenter Lamiez Holworthy got dragged into some social media saga involving Vusi Nova.

Lamiez Holworthy got dragged into Vusi Nova's transformation and name change. Trolls are saying Vusi Nova now looks like Lamiez. Image: @lamiez_holworthy and @vusinova1

Vusi recently let the world know that he is coming in hawt with a fresh new look which involved a stage name change too. Vusi is now gone by S'Nova.

Seeing Vusi’s new look, some could not help but think he looks a little like Lamiez lol. It has to be the weave!

Seeing the posts where peeps claimed Vusi looks like her, Lamiez could not help but laugh and cringe at the same time. Sis is not sure how she got in this mix lol and she is not loving it either.

Lamiez posted in response to one social media users comparison:

What did the good sis do to deserve this? Lamiez can’t even.

Seeing Lamiez’s posts, people were bust! Shame, social media is not for the faint-hearted.

Peeps question if the S in Vusi Nova's new name stands for Somizi

Mzansi peeps have taken to social media to share their reactions to Vusi Nova's new Amapiano name, S'Nova. The singer is preparing to drop his new yanos single titled Shuku Shuku, reported Briefly News.

Tweeps have reacted hilariously to the star's new name with some questioning if the S in front of the new name stands for Somizi. Somizi and Vusi Nova are BFF's and many peeps have for a long time been alleging that they're dating.

Vusi’s sudden transformation has left the people of Mzansi with many unanswered questions that we are sure will follow with some wow rumours too.

