'New Lamiez in Town?': DJ Responds Hilariously to S'Nova Comparison

Lamiez Holworthy has responded to the comparison between her and Vusi Nova, or S'Nova, as he's come to rebrand

The DJ headed online to respond to a tweet of S'Nova's picture and a caption alluding to whether he may look like her

Social media users had a hilarious response to the entire fiasco, with many concluding there was a correlation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

No one would blame house DJ Lamiez Holworthy for wondering how her name suddenly came into the fray after Afro-Pop musician Vusi Nova revealed recently that he will no longer be known by that name.

Instead, he has adopted a new monicker and will simply be addressed as S'Nova, going forward.

Lamiez Holworthy is catching strays following Vusi Nova's decision to rebrand. Image: @vusinova1, @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Briefly News understands the talented muso is rebranding, announcing on his Instagram earlier this week that his fans can also expect a new Amapiano track titled Shuku Shuku in due course.

Besides the obvious noise on the socials at the unexpected name change as well as the look he now sports, all made even more surprising by the decision to join the Yanos bandwagon, Twitter, in particular, was disorderly for another reason entirely.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Apparent comparisons were being made thanks to S'Nova's new look and The Tattooed Queen, whose signature permed-hair look has become synonymous with her brand.

Correlation between looks trashed

Noting the apparent comparison, the DJ, who took to her @LamiezHolworthy Twitter handle, wondered how her name had suddenly gotten dragged into the conversation.

"Why am I out here catching strays unprovoked???" was the DJ's hilarious response to a tweep who posted a picture of S'Nova.

The tweet's caption read:

"Someone said they don't know if this is Lamiez or Usher."

Naturally, there was a flood of responses to Lamiez's tweet, which at the time of publication, had attracted close to 4 800 likes from amused, or bemused, social media users.

Twitter users wilding over new look

Briefly News takes a look at some of the comments below.

@TEARSJR wrote:

"Bare ke Lamiez Noverworthy."

@CrocLegendary said:

"Nah this is Somishworthy."

@dirtysaints added:

"Yaz there's this other chick in my hood who has a hairstyle like yours and o ipitsa ka Lamiez."

S'Nova: Peeps question if the S in Vusi Nova's new name stands for Somizi

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that Mzansi peeps have headed online to share their reactions to Vusi Nova's new Amapiano name.

Tweeps have reacted hilariously to the star's new name with some questioning if the S in front of the new name stands for Somizi.

Somizi and Vusi Nova are BFF's and many peeps have for a long time been alleging that they're dating.

Reacting to the name change, one Twitter user, @Obrian_Makwela wrote:

"Vusi Nova changing his name to S'Nova is a bit suspicious. Is the 'S' for S-curl or Somizi?"

Source: Briefly.co.za