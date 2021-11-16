A video showing people staying put even when their party venue got seriously flooded has stirred interesting conversations online

A part of the viral clip showed people walking through dirty water as they moved from one canopy to another

While some people believed those in the video love parties to a fault, others said they have a deep love for the celebrant

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video shared by Tunde Ednut has shown just how passionate people could be about 'owambes'. In the clip, some people at a Nigerian party never bulged even when the element was against them.

Despite the open-air venue of their party being heavily flooded, the people stayed put and continued like everything was fine.

People were unbothered in the video. Photo source: @mazitundeednut

Source: UGC

Unbothered guests

The MC also carried on with his duty. A part of the video showed women in their matching attires with matching headgears.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The centre of the party venue was impassable as one would have to swim through it to go from one canopy to another.

Watch the clip below:

Is staying there safe?

At the time of writing this report, the video has stirred massive reactions with more than 300 comments.

Below are some of them:

dondejavugram said:

"Omo I no see this thing as you’ll is seeing it... All I see is pure love for the person wey Dey do parrry."

daveofportharcourt said:

"Ahhhh I can’t ohh, the amount of germs ehhh."

ace_epoch said:

"Lol lemme not talk before they be like I’m promoting tribalism."

a_biodunmi said:

"Nothing will stop my mum, if rain like let it even fall on their head while her legs are in the water, the party must go on."

nkoli_benjamin said:

"Odogwu Tunde. U be big Oga naa. You can't enter the water but as for me, I will sit inside the water to eat my Amala with hot soup."

"You’re Talented”: Mzansi thrilled by Video of a Girl’s Superb Dancing Skills

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a young South African lady is receiving all the good praise on social media for her superb dancing skills.

The stunning woman uploaded her video on a widely used social media platform. @Masego_ is a TikTok account holder and says the song she is dancing to, Ungangibambi, has not been released yet but the moves have attracted her followers.

Briefly News looks at the video to find out why Mzansi cannot wait for the song to be released and see the lady on television.

Source: Briefly.co.za