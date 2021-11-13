A local dance duo are causing massive waves online thanks to the mad moves they are serving

@devonmarshbank shared a video on TikTok that shows him slowly gyrating to an Amapiano track

Impressed local online users flocked to the comments to share their enthusiastic reactions to the post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A pair of local abomajaivana showed why they are anything but two-left-footers as they had Mzansi fixated on the moves they served on the TikTok timeline recently.

The girl-boy duo shared a short clip of themselves getting down and dirty ahead of the December festivities, appearing to be in the studio for the steaming hot session.

A pair of local dancers are bracing for an exciting festive season armed with exciting moves. Image: @devonmarshbank/ TikTok.

Source: UGC

The caption read:

"Getting ready for December like…! #ngixolele #amapiano #fyp."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Coming mid-song at the start of the clip, the male dancer, @devonmarshbank on the video-focused platform, jumps in and gyrates enthusiastically with his back to the camera, while his female counterpart in front of him eggs him on.

Dancing to the new Amapiano banger Ngixolele by Busta 929, he passionately moves in a slow and measured way, even taking the time to swirl his arms about his head while matching the tempo of the song.

The video garnered an impressive 2.6 million views, attracting more than 195 000 likes and a shade over 3 000 comments.

Platform users delight in unison

Briefly News took to the comments section, which was filled with the excited amazement of the many Saffas who took in the scenes.

@Miss B.. wrote:

"Damn this guy surely deserves a blue tick."

@Ayanda said:

"Those who watched more than once let's gather here."

@Lindokuhle Sikhakhan added:

"This new generation of white people, ai-mani. Salute."

Video of King Dalindyebo dancing has Mzansi laughing out loud

In another light-hearted news story, Briefly News recently reported that a video of AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo dancing at a conference venue has South Africans rolling on the floor.

It seems many people think he was having just a little too much fun. Heading online, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the silly clip.

"I don't trust this 1," he cheekily captioned the post along with a bunch of laughing face emoji's.

However, his vivacious dance moves gathered mixed reviews from social media users. Reacting, one user, @nezie_nezerina said:

"He's just having fun guys..it’s his personality, his bubbly & charismatic!"

Source: Briefly.co.za